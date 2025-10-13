EGEN AUTO Selected for 2025 Export Voucher Program, Accelerating Global Expansion of ‘K-SELF Maintenance’

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EGEN AUTO, an innovative leader in Korea’s automotive aftermarket, announced that it has been selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS)’ 2025 Export Voucher Program, paving the way for its official global market entry.

Founded in 2022, EGEN AUTO has been pioneering the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) car maintenance culture under the slogan “DIY is Confidence.” The company develops high-quality, easy-to-use products such as Fluid Film undercoating, car paint kits, and headlight restoration solutions, while also advancing AI-based platforms like “Self CarCare” and “Auto-map Insight.” These platforms integrate vehicle diagnostics, component recommendations, and AR-guided repair content to redefine how drivers maintain their cars.

Through the Export Voucher Program, EGEN AUTO will utilize approximately KRW 42.8 million (about USD 31,000) to strengthen its overseas marketing. The company plans to produce promotional videos, launch multilingual websites and catalogs, run global SNS campaigns, and participate in international exhibitions.

CEO Kim Dong-min stated, “This selection goes beyond financial aid—it’s a signal that EGEN AUTO is ready to compete globally with a proven business model and strong technological capabilities.”

The company’s strategy focuses on expanding brand awareness in China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, leveraging influencer collaborations and digital marketing. In the mid to long term, EGEN AUTO aims to establish local logistics networks and evolve “Self CarCare” into a global AI maintenance platform providing customized repair solutions for different markets.

Kim added, “We aim to deliver the spirit of K-SELF Maintenance to the world, combining Korean technology and service innovation to make car maintenance confident and enjoyable.”

About EGEN AUTO

EGEN AUTO is a company pioneering innovation in the automotive aftermarket sector, having developed an integrated self-maintenance platform called “Self CarCare” that leverages AI and big data technologies. Under the slogan “DIY is Confidence,” the platform offers a wide range of features, including vehicle diagnostics, parts recommendations, garage reservations, expert mentoring, and AR guides to empower users to manage their own vehicles. EGEN AUTO aims to expand into global markets such as China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia. The company is also strengthening its technological capabilities through filing a patent for an "Integrated Service Provision System for Vehicle Self-Maintenance" and obtaining venture company certification.