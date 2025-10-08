The Rise of the Whycation: Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report Shows Travelers Are Choosing Intentional Itineraries

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the year ahead, travelers are redefining the journey and choosing trips that begin with purpose, not just a place. According to Hilton’s newly released 2026 Trends Report, The Whycation: Travel’s New Starting Point, the question isn’t “Where are we going?” it’s “Why are we going?”

The scientific survey of 14,000 travelers across 14 countries showed next year global travelers will embrace the rise of the “whycation,” where travel is driven by emotional motivations: the desire to rest, the urge to reconnect and a longing for experiences that feel meaningful.

After years of “more is more” travel, 2026 marks a shift toward more intentional experiences. Travelers are seeking adventures that reflect who they are and what they value – whether it’s a tranquil escape, nostalgic road trips shaped by kids’ imaginations and family traditions, or a journey inspired by personal passions. With calm, culture and connection rising to the top of travel priorities, it’s clear that today’s trips are starting somewhere new: with a why.

“As travelers seek more meaning from their journeys, trust and familiarity have never been more important,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “This year’s report shows that 74% of travelers value booking with brands they know and trust, a clear signal that comfort and consistency are essential in today’s travel landscape. More than ever, it’s the feeling behind the trip that’s guiding where the journey begins.”

Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report is backed by extensive global research, including a survey of more than 14,000 travelers across 14 countries conducted in partnership with Ipsos, along with proprietary insights from more than 5,000 Hilton team members and feedback from 1,000 Hilton Honors loyalty members. Based on this comprehensive insight, key global trend highlights include:

Hushpitality: Seeking Sweet Silence

In 2026, Travelers will look for destinations where they can dial down life’s distractions. Seeking calm – even moments of silence – signals a change in why people are traveling, where they're going and how they’ll relax.

Travel as Escape: Nearly half (48%) of travelers are making space for solo time by adding extra travel days before or after family vacations, while more than half (54%) say they would take a business trip to get a break from their family or partner.

Nearly half (48%) of travelers are making space for solo time by adding extra travel days before or after family vacations, while more than half (54%) say they would take a business trip to get a break from their family or partner. Alone Together: More than a quarter (27%) of business travelers actively seek solo time during work trips – with 30% opting for a private late-night meal or snack after group events, and 19% choosing sleep over socializing with colleagues.

More than a quarter (27%) of business travelers actively seek solo time during work trips – with 30% opting for a private late-night meal or snack after group events, and 19% choosing sleep over socializing with colleagues. Silence, Streamlined: Nearly three-quarters (73%) of travelers value digital check-in, and 27% are communicating with hotels more than they used to, favoring tech that enables ease and quick responses.

Home Comforts are the New ‘Carry On’

Travelers are grounding their journeys in familiarity, seeking comfort and a sense of home even while away. They’re bringing everyday routines along for the ride, like their favorite streaming show or even their four-legged companion. And as familiar rhythms help travelers feel more relaxed, many are also taking time to recharge and pursue personal passions – turning time off into time well spent.

Familiar Flavors: Nearly 80% of travelers say they find comfort in familiar menu items, and almost half (48%) cook their own meals while away. At the same time, 77% enjoy “grocery store tourism,” browsing the food aisles while abroad – embracing everyday rituals with a fresh, local flavor.

Nearly 80% of travelers say they find comfort in familiar menu items, and almost half (48%) cook their own meals while away. At the same time, 77% enjoy “grocery store tourism,” browsing the food aisles while abroad – embracing everyday rituals with a fresh, local flavor. Creature Comforts: 64% of pet owners say they prioritize their pet’s needs over their own when booking a trip, and 75% of plant parents factor watering into their vacation prep – a reminder that modern travelers are planning with all their dependents in mind.

64% of pet owners say they prioritize their pet’s needs over their own when booking a trip, and 75% of plant parents factor watering into their vacation prep – a reminder that modern travelers are planning with all their dependents in mind. Room to Grow: 72% of travelers expressed a desire to take time off to explore a personal passion or hobby, and 60% say they’d disconnect entirely to travel for months or even years – proof that today’s comfort-seekers also crave space to evolve.

Generation Permutations: The Expanded (and Playful) Family Vacation

Children aren’t just enjoying the family vacation – they’re helping shape it. Parents aren’t just announcing where they are going, they are planning through their kids’ eyes, while also tapping into their own sense of curiosity and play. From multi-generation trips to skip-gen getaways, travelers of all ages are letting spontaneity, wonder, and shared experiences guide the journey.

Young Voices, Big Influence: 73% of those globally who travel with their children or grandchildren expect to actively encourage the kids to help plan the family vacations, with 78% agreeing their children inspire them to try new things while away.

73% of those globally who travel with their children or grandchildren expect to actively encourage the kids to help plan the family vacations, with 78% agreeing their children inspire them to try new things while away. Skip-Gen on the Rise: Nearly 30% of travelers who travel with children are embracing skip-gen trips – sending kids off with just the grandparents – while 50% of parents with multiple children are taking trips with one child at a time to create special moments and bonding opportunities.

Nearly 30% of travelers who travel with children are embracing skip-gen trips – sending kids off with just the grandparents – while 50% of parents with multiple children are taking trips with one child at a time to create special moments and bonding opportunities. Playtime Unplugged: In 2026, 84% of travelers will seek out opportunities to play together as a family, with more than half (58%) of parents and grandparents initiating periods of “no screen time” during vacation to keep everyone engaged and in the mix.

Inheritourism: Travel Runs in the Family

As children grow up, many continue traveling with their parents, bringing familiar preferences shaped by years of shared travel. From hotel choices to loyalty programs, parental influence still plays a key role in molding how travel evolves across generations.

Passed-Down Preferences: Two-thirds of travelers say their hotel choices have been shaped by their parents, with 58% saying the same about loyalty programs, and 73% stating their overall travel style has been influenced by their family.

Two-thirds of travelers say their hotel choices have been shaped by their parents, with 58% saying the same about loyalty programs, and 73% stating their overall travel style has been influenced by their family. Still on the Family Plan: More than half (53%) of families are traveling with at least one adult child – and in most cases, parents are picking up the tab. Just 11% of adult children globally cover the full cost of their trip.

More than half (53%) of families are traveling with at least one adult child – and in most cases, parents are picking up the tab. Just 11% of adult children globally cover the full cost of their trip. Travel as Legacy: Close to 70% of families are seeking experiences that connect them to local traditions, and more than half (52%) are planning trips to learn about family roots.

The U.S. Road Trip Returns

In the United States, the lead-up to the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026 is predicted to reignite the American road trip, with travelers returning to the country’s storied highways, where the pace is theirs to set and the journey is part of the joy.

Hospitality in Motion: 61% of travelers say they won’t drive more than five hours without stopping for a hotel stay. Ninety percent say a comfortable bed is the most important amenity after a day on the road, and 83% say free breakfast is a must-have.

61% of travelers say they won’t drive more than five hours without stopping for a hotel stay. Ninety percent say a comfortable bed is the most important amenity after a day on the road, and 83% say free breakfast is a must-have. The Splash Break: 63% of travelers say access to a hotel pool is a must-have on the road, giving families a chance to burn off energy and break up long stretches of driving.

In this new era of "whycations,” Hilton is helping guests turn intention into experiences, offering stays that embrace who they are, how they want to feel, and what they’re seeking from their time away. Whether it’s a getaway with family, a solo adventure, or a business trip with added time for discovery, Hilton’s diverse brands offer something for every stay occasion – ensuring each journey is as meaningful as it is memorable.

For more information on how Hilton is helping travelers reclaim comfort, connection and control, read the full 2026 Trends Report at stories.hilton.com/2026trends. To start planning 2026 travel, visit Hilton.com.

Methodology

These are the findings of a poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Hilton between June 9 – 30, 2025. For this survey, a sample of 14,009 adults age 18+ who are planning to travel in the next 12 months from Australia, Brazil, mainland China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States were interviewed online Arabic, Simplified Chinese, German, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, and English.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising more than 9,000 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 226 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.