HelloFresh Celebrates 20 Years of The Office with Limited Edition Recipes Inspired by the Series’ Most Iconic Culinary Moments

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oh my God, okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. In honor of the 20th anniversary of NBC’s The Office in 2025, HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit and meal delivery company, is bringing to life fan-favorite food moments from the beloved sitcom. From Kevin’s famous chili spill and Michael’s fettuccine-fueled race prep to Stanley’s favorite day of the year - Pretzel Day - HelloFresh is inviting fans in the U.S. and Canada to relive some of the series’ most iconic culinary moments with easy and delicious recipes they can create in their own kitchens.

HelloFresh Unveils “The Office Eats”: Comfort Food Classics Made Famous by Dunder Mifflin’s Beloved Employees

HelloFresh is serving up The Office’s most iconic comfort foods with “The Office Eats,” a limited-time offering featuring two fan-favorite recipes inspired by the unforgettable characters and heartwarming moments that made Dunder Mifflin a second home for millions of fans.

Available to HelloFresh subscribers the weeks of October 18-24 and October 25-31, the menu includes Kevin Malone’s Famous Chili - a hearty beef chili featuring beans, ancho chili and bold, Southwest spices. It’s a comforting classic that tastes like it’s been passed down from Malones for generations (and is best enjoyed in a bowl, not on a carpet!) Also on the menu is Michael Scott’s Fun Run Alfredo inspired by Michael’s pre-race meal during the Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure. This indulgent dish is perfect for carbo-loading or comforting after an office injury caused by a “curse.”

Celebrate National Pretzel Month with Limited-Edition The Office Pretzel Day Kits

Paying homage to the one thing that even Stanley and Michael can agree on, HelloFresh is bringing Pretzel Day from Scranton Business Park to home kitchens across the country with the launch of a limited-edition Pretzel Day Kit. Available all October long - and just in time for National Pretzel Month - the kit includes everything fans need to recreate Stanley’s favorite day of the year… but with no office line, no folding chair, and no pesky boss to prevent a post-sugar-rush nap!

The specialty kit includes all of the ingredients and step-by-step recipe to make soft and buttery pretzels at home, plus an over-the-top lineup of 18 toppings worthy of Michael Scott’s legendary order (aka “The Works”) – sweet glaze, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, white chocolate syrup, fudge, candy-coated chocolates, caramel dip, mint chip, chocolate chip, marshmallows, peanuts, toffee nuts, coconuts, peanut butter drizzle, chocolate cookie crumbs, sprinkles, cotton candy bits, and powdered sugar.

HelloFresh U.S. subscribers can purchase the Pretzel Day Kit through the HelloFresh Market the weeks of October 20th and October 27th. Non-subscribers and Canadian* customers can purchase the kit through www.HelloFreshOfficeEats.com, with limited quantities dropping weekly on Monday, October 13th, 20th, and 27th at 9:00 am ET. The kits are priced at $24.99 plus free shipping, and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

“HelloFresh is all about bringing joy to home cooking, and this partnership brings the humor and heart of The Office into the kitchen with fun and easy recipes that fans will recognize instantly,” said Adam Kalikow, Managing Director, HelloFresh. “From Kevin’s famous chili to Michael’s race-day fettuccine, we’re excited to bring these fan-favorite moments to life with delicious meals that make dinner and snack time something to look forward to!”

“The Office is packed with unforgettable food scenes, so our goal was to blend culinary creativity with pop culture to bring these dishes from the screen straight to the dinner table,” said Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh. “As long-time fans, we wanted to stay true to what made these dishes so memorable on the show, while ensuring they’re just as enjoyable to cook and eat at home!”

For more information, visit www.HelloFreshOfficeEats.com and to enjoy more seasonal recipes and treats, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

*The Pretzel Day Kit is available to age of majority Canadian residents, excluding Quebec and the territories (QC, NT, YT and NU).

