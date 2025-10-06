-

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb” (Good) to the EUR 750 million, 3.875% senior unsecured notes, due 2035, issued by Liberty Mutual Group Inc. (LMGI) (Boston, MA). The notes are guaranteed by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and LMHC Massachusetts Holdings, Inc. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Inclusive of these issued senior unsecured notes, AM Best expects financial leverage and coverage measures to remain within the tolerance of the assigned Long-Term IR. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of LMGI’s outstanding EUR 750 million, 2.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2026.

LMGI’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) and existing Long-Term IRs, as well as the ratings of its operating insurance subsidiaries, are unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

