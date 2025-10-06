Mattel Introduces Team Barbie to Champion Building Girls’ Confidence

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Barbie is celebrating International Day of the Girl by introducing Team Barbie – a coalition of four powerful role models and professional rugby players from across the globe to encourage girls to own their confidence proudly. The brand is honoring these incredible athletes who recognize and harness their own power with one-of-a-kind dolls made in their likeness because Barbie knows if you can see it, you can be it.

Team Barbie isn’t afraid to boldly wear their confidence – in fact, it’s their deep understanding of who they are and what they're capable of that propels them forward. The women of Team Barbie are dedicated to believing in their abilities, even when competing in a sport often regarded as a male-dominated field. With Barbie, they’re on a mission to encourage young girls to do the same.

Knowing how crucial sports can be in helping build communication skills, confidence, and teamwork, Barbie is committed to empowering the next generation to get their head in the game – and stay there – by sharing the powerful stories of this year’s legendary role models:

Ilona Maher (US) : Olympic medalist, social media star, and body positivity advocate challenging stereotypes by embracing the strength of femininity.

: Olympic medalist, social media star, and body positivity advocate challenging stereotypes by embracing the strength of femininity. Ellie Kildunne (UK) : Key member of England Rugby’s Red Roses team, World Champion, 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year and trailblazer in the rise in interest in women’s rugby.

: Key member of England Rugby’s Red Roses team, World Champion, 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year and trailblazer in the rise in interest in women’s rugby. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (NZ) : Two-time Olympic & World Champion, known for redefining the game with record-breaking performances.

: Two-time Olympic & World Champion, known for redefining the game with record-breaking performances. Nassira Konde (France): Dynamic rugby star and Olympic medalist known for uplifting the next generation by embracing inclusion, skill, and fearless ambition.

"At Barbie, we believe that girls can be, and do, anything,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie, Mattel. “We’re committed to breaking down the barriers – from gender stereotypes to self-doubt – that hold girls back from realizing their limitless potential. By showcasing the stories of incredible role models whose confidence has fueled groundbreaking success, we’re showing girls that the future of sports – or wherever their passion takes them – is theirs to claim, with Team Barbie cheering them on.”

“We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” said Ilona Maher, Professional US Rugby Player. “But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability. Which grew my confidence in myself and my career. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m not afraid to say it. If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I’ll have truly made an impact. Being part of Team Barbie is about showing girls that confidence isn’t something to shy away from, but something to own. I’m honored to use my platform to empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities.”

In continued partnership with U.S. professional rugby player Ilona Maher, Barbie is sharing a closer look at her inspiring journey by launching the Ilona Maher Barbie doll, available for purchase in 2026. With an all-new body sculpt designed to reflect the build of many strong athletes, the Muscular sculpt celebrates strength with a straighter, more athletic torso, visibly defined arms, shoulders, and legs, plus sculpted core and back muscles.

Recognizing that team sports play a vital role in building confidence, leadership, and ambition, Barbie conducted a study across the US, UK, France, and New Zealand, the home countries of the Team Barbie rugby role models, to better understand what holds girls back, from both their perspective and their parents’.

The research found 1 : One in three girls disengages from sports by age 14, primarily due to body confidence concerns, self-doubt, and a lack of visible female role models. Only 53% of girls ages 6–14 feel confident while playing sports. The leading reason for a lack of confidence is fear of making mistakes (34%). Parents see the powerful role that role models and culture play: 26% believe that more female role models in sports would encourage their daughters to stay involved longer. 48% point to social attitudes that discourage girls from sports as a major barrier. Parents also recognize the benefits of sport: teamwork, communication, and social skills ranked as the top developmental gains, while 33% said their daughters’ involvement made them feel more confident. 81% of parents believe sports can help their daughters achieve their future goals.

:

As part of Barbie’s commitment to empowering girls to stay in sports, Mattel is making a donation to girls’ sports organizations in the US, UK, New Zealand, and France to fund programming focused on unlocking girls’ confidence. To learn more about Barbie’s International Day of the Girl celebration, visit @Barbie for uplifting content featuring the newly initiated Team Barbie.

1 Research was conducted with 6,800 respondents, including parents of girls aged 6-14 and their daughters aged 6-14. Results can be viewed upon request.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

MAT-BARB