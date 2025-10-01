Ajinomoto Group Transforms Corporate Performance Management by Implementing Rolling Forecasts With CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform From Wolters Kluwer

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer today announced that the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in food and amino science industry, has significantly enhanced its financial planning and performance management capabilities by implementing the CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform.

The challenge

Operating in over 130 countries with more than 180 business units, Ajinomoto Group in 2023 completely discontinued its traditional, medium-term management plans, revised its target-setting approach, and aimed to transition from a quarterly outlook formulation to rolling forecasts, enabling real-time visibility into business progress.

As part of this transformation, Ajinomoto Group sought a corporate performance management platform (CPM) platform that could help modernize its management accounting processes, eliminate fragmented systems, and unify its data—including non-financial metrics like sales volumes and product-specific sales figures—across its global operations. Additionally, Ajinomoto Group wanted its new CPM platform to reduce operational burdens faced by its finance team, enhance forecast accuracy, and enable real-time decision-making.

To address these challenges, Ajinomoto Group adopted the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, specifically for its adaptable master data structure, powerful integration capabilities, and scalable infrastructure, which are key features that aligned with the company’s need for a unified, future-ready solution that enabled rolling forecasts.

Kumiko Minowa, Japan Managing Director of CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said:

“The advanced digital transformation driven by Ajinomoto Group is a powerful example of how the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform can help large, complex finance operations achieve greater forecast accuracy, agility, and transparency. We are deeply honored to have contributed to this initiative.”

By implementing CCH Tagetik, the Ajinomoto Group has:

Improved forecast accuracy for business profit variance in FY2024, strengthening investor trust through rapid and reliable disclosures.

Expanded rolling forecast coverage from 29 to 36 entities, enabling centralized management of major subsidiaries worldwide.

Integrated diverse data across more than 180 business units, improving responsiveness to management data requests and enabling the creation of four additional, key reports, annually.

Reduced rolling forecast operations time by 200 hours annually, freeing up resources for strategic analysis and planning.

, freeing up resources for strategic analysis and planning. Unified financial and non-financial data, including product-specific sales volumes, enabling more holistic performance monitoring.

Eiichi Mizutani, Executive Officer & Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., said:

"By leveraging the CCH Tagetik platform, we can refine management decision-making and enhance synergies across group companies. We believe this is the essential role that we in FP&A must fulfill.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its use of CCH Tagetik to integrate supply chain management (SCM) data and further centralize non-financial information to support more agile, data-driven decision-making across the group.

