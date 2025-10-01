Qarbon Aerospace and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation Aerostructures

RED OAK, Texas & WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qarbon Aerospace (Qarbon), headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) in Wichita, Kansas, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on research, innovation, and manufacturing of advanced aerostructures for defense, space, and commercial aerospace programs to enhance U.S. competitiveness through cost-effective, scalable, and independent third-party solutions.

The collaboration combines NIAR’s expertise in design, analysis, prototyping, certification and manufacturing process development with Qarbon Aerospace’s proven track record in producing large, complex composite and metallic components and assemblies for the world’s leading aerospace OEMs. Together, Qarbon and NIAR aim to accelerate innovation, shorten development cycles, and transition next-generation cost effective aerostructures into high-rate production at Qarbon Aerospace facilities.

“Our work with NIAR is about building the bridge between advanced research and development to large-scale manufacturing,” said Mike Canario, CEO of Qarbon Aerospace. “Qarbon has more than a century of experience producing critical aerostructures for defense, commercial, space, and business jet platforms. By combining NIAR’s cutting-edge research, development and certification capabilities with our expertise in high-volume metallic and composite manufacturing, we can enable swift, scalable integration of next-generation technologies, bringing new cost-efficient solutions to market with greater speed and efficiency.”

The agreement addresses emerging programs through multiple phases with joint research and prototyping at NIAR, including advanced virtual design and simulation, new composite materials, and automated manufacturing. NIAR will pair its specialized labs, testing facilities, and design resources, with Qarbon Aerospace’s expertise in manufacturability, scalability, OEM-driven requirements, and advanced thermoplastics technologies, leveraging decades of experience in large-scale metallic and composite assemblies. The collaboration also involves advanced manufacturing process development, testing, and aerostructures certification before transferring proven technologies into full production at Qarbon Aerospace facilities. This approach ensures ideas are not only innovative but also practical, scalable, cost efficient and production ready, enabling delivery of world-class, defect-free composite structures and assemblies at scale.

“The U.S. aerospace industry is under constant pressure from both commercial and defense sectors to accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies,” said John Tomblin, Wichita State executive vice president for Research and Industry and Defense Programs and NIAR executive director. “This partnership combines the unique strengths of both organizations to create an unmatched ability to move technology swiftly from prototype to production.”

The collaboration will also support workforce development by creating hands-on opportunities for Wichita State students alongside Qarbon professionals. Students will gain experience in both advanced research and large-scale production environments, preparing them to contribute immediately to the aerospace industry after graduation and helping develop the next generation of leaders in aerospace.

About Qarbon Aerospace

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured. You can find more information at www.QarbonAerospace.com.

About Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University provides research, design, testing, certification and training to the aviation, defense, manufacturing, and related industries. NIAR has a $400 million annual budget, a staff of 2,000 and nearly two million square feet of laboratory and office space in six locations across the city of Wichita, the Air Capital of the World. Core competencies include Industrial Modernization of Materials and Manufacturing; Digital Transformation and Sustainment Modernization; Test and Evaluation; Engineering, Certification, Modification and Prototyping; System Automation and Digital Manufacturing. NIAR is a department within the division of Industry and Defense Programs at Wichita State. wichita.edu/niar