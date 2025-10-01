TELUS Digital Launches Fuel iX™ Fortify for Automated Red-Teaming

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS Digital (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences (CX), today announced the launch of its continuous automated red-teaming application, Fuel iX™ Fortify. The solution helps enterprises test generative AI (GenAI) systems at scale and identify vulnerabilities by replicating real-world attack scenarios through advanced adversarial simulation techniques.

Concerns about safety and security vulnerabilities are a critical consideration for organizations adopting GenAI, yet over two-thirds of enterprises (67%) report a shortage of cybersecurity professionals to address them. This challenge highlights the importance of proactive safeguards that can help security teams keep pace with rapid AI development. Fuel iX Fortify runs thousands of adversarial attacks on AI-powered assistants, copilots and applications in minutes, helping organizations uncover AI risks before they can be exploited. With an ever-evolving database of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures based on the latest research, Fortify stays ahead of emerging attack methods and generates novel tests for each safety assessment, or it can rerun specific attack formulations to track over time. The Gen AI red-teaming app can also automatically create unique attack objectives tailored to a system’s code of conduct policy, making it purpose-built for the unpredictability of GenAI, which can generate different answers each time it is asked a question.

“GenAI is driving enterprise transformation, but it’s simultaneously creating new safety and security risks, that without safeguards, can erode customer trust, damage brand reputation, disrupt operations and expose companies to regulatory penalties,” said Bret Kinsella, General Manager, Fuel iX at TELUS Digital. “Red-teaming expertise is in short supply, and many organizations struggle to find the people and time needed to keep pace with evolving risks. Fuel iX Fortify helps close that gap by automating AI safety and security testing and uncovering vulnerabilities early so security teams can proactively mitigate risk. Importantly, it is accessible to non-technical users and backed by research. Fortify was built as an AI safety and security early warning system that is available to identify risks at any time by any user to give enterprises confidence they are responsibly launching and scaling their AI applications.”

Enterprise-ready features of Fuel iX Fortify

Fuel iX Fortify supports enterprises across all industries with AI security features that include:

Accessible design : Intuitive interface enables both technical and non-technical teams to conduct AI security testing.

: Intuitive interface enables both technical and non-technical teams to conduct AI security testing. Actionable reporting : Dashboards and detailed reports provide users with a clear overview of each AI application’s vulnerabilities, making it simple to understand and act on security and safety risks.

: Dashboards and detailed reports provide users with a clear overview of each AI application’s vulnerabilities, making it simple to understand and act on security and safety risks. Seamless integration : Can be used with a wide array of GenAI applications, simultaneously within a single interface.

: Can be used with a wide array of GenAI applications, simultaneously within a single interface. Advanced novel and repeat attack generation: Stays current with emerging threats and attack methods through regular updates based on the latest research.

Applying Fuel iX Fortify in healthcare

Fuel iX Fortify is already in use by a publicly-funded health authority in Canada to safeguard its public-facing career advisor chatbot. The bot provides a personalized, user-friendly experience, helping individuals explore job opportunities in the healthcare sector in the same way they would interact with a recruiter, ensuring it would never provide medical advice or harmful responses. With Fuel iX Fortify, the client experienced a 97% reduction in testing time, while it took less than 30 minutes to onboard non-technical experts.

The client stated:

“Fuel iX Fortify gave us confidence that our chatbot’s responses were safe, appropriate and met our standards. We found that manual red-teaming was slow, limited in scope and produced error rates as high as 13%. Fortify let us test our chatbot thoroughly before launch, so we knew it wouldn’t give harmful answers or fall short on compliance. With that assurance, we were able to launch responsibly, protect our reputation, and create a positive, human-like experience for people interested in healthcare careers.”

To read the full Fuel iX Fortify use case study in healthcare, visit: fuelix.ai/resources.

Fuel iX Fortify secures the future of enterprise AI governance

As AI systems become central to business operations, the need for automated, scalable security testing is critical. Fuel iX Fortify enables organizations of all sizes to protect their AI investments, with regular updates and flexible integration options that help keep systems secure as threats evolve.

Are you ready to uncover the vulnerabilities in your GenAI applications? Learn more at: fuelix.ai/products/fuel-fortify.

Fuel iX offers a full suite of proprietary AI products, including:

Fuel iX Copilots : A no-code platform for enterprise employees to build secure, custom GenAI copilots that integrate enterprise data and can scale across teams.



: A no-code platform for enterprise employees to build secure, custom GenAI copilots that integrate enterprise data and can scale across teams. Fuel iX Agent Trainer : An AI simulation app that uses realistic chat and voice scenarios to train customer service agents and improve performance.



: An AI simulation app that uses realistic chat and voice scenarios to train customer service agents and improve performance. Fuel iX Agent Assist: An AI assistant that supports CX teams with summarization, multilingual capabilities and real-time guidance.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients’ products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX™ is TELUS Digital’s proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com.