Cloudinary Releases New Capabilities to Enable Brand-Quality Images at Scale and Prevent “AI-Slop”

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the leading image and video platform for many of the world's top brands, today unveiled important new image capabilities that empower brands to safely scale visual content and drive revenue growth. New Refiners touch-up AI-edited images for seamless integration into production workflows. With C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) support, now every image includes a verifiable record of its transformations, guaranteeing authenticity and trust alongside performance.

Cloudinary’s new features to streamline image workflows, including a new Editor experience, lets developers and content teams prototype and experiment with complex transformation chains. The Auto Enhance feature analyzes an image and automatically applies the optimal combination of transformations to ensure highest quality, and an improved GenAI Model leverages extensive domain-specific data to better support a wide range of specific image use cases.

Collaborative GenAI at scale while safeguarding brand

Effectively scaling workflows to produce consistent, brand-quality AI-modified images devoid of "AI slop" presents a huge challenge and requires seamless collaboration across various teams. AI-modified images need human oversight before being production-ready, previously leaving creatives and content teams to manually edit and transform images to get them to production readiness. Cloudinary’s Refiners for background removal, background replacement, outpainting and focus area to guide cropping now close this gap.

Developers can automate complex GenAI edits over hundreds of images at once. Content and creative teams can easily review the outputs and edit if necessary, ensuring all outputs are brand quality. Developers can then deliver final assets over countless devices, sizes, and aspect ratios at global scale.

Authentic, fast, and at scale

With GenAI now part of content workflows, brands face new challenges to ensure visuals are authentic, safe, and aligned with values. This gets even harder to do at scale, at the speed of business. Cloudinary’s new built-in-support for the open C2PA standard lets brands certify authenticity, track edits, and combat misinformation across all digital images, including those generated by AI. It enables on-the-fly C2PA generation during edits, preserves provenance across transformations, and gives developers flexible control over what’s visible to users.

Editor experience and GenAI model improvements

Cloudinary’s new Editor experience makes responsive prototyping, iteration, and continuous improvement faster, easier, and more collaborative. It lets both developers and creative teams prototype and test image transformation chains before production delivery. Developers can experiment with complex, multi-step transformations and see real-time code updates, while non-developers can use intuitive menus to compare results during campaign planning.

Instead of requiring users to experiment with different settings, the new Auto Enhance automatically selects and applies the best combination of transformations including upscale, restore and sharpen for high-quality results. This allows beginners and pros alike to save time and deliver consistently great-looking images.

Cloudinary has also improved its underlying GenAI Model with broad domain-specific datasets to better support specific image use cases like background replacement, often used in e-commerce product shots. Building on Cloudinary’s domain-expertise, the model defaults to simpler, plainer backgrounds, making the image workflow even more efficient.

“Our mission has always been to make visual media work harder for brands by ensuring authenticity, consistency, quality and performance,” said Tal Lev-Ami, Co-founder and CTO of Cloudinary. “With these new capabilities, we’re reinforcing Cloudinary’s leadership in image management while helping brands use GenAI more easily in production. We’re focused on making GenAI a practical part of the workflow, helping teams collaboratively create, refine, and deliver trusted, brand-ready visuals at the speed of business.”

The new Cloudinary image capabilities are available immediately and can be accessed via any Cloudinary account or plan, including Cloudinary’s free plan. Learn more in today’s blog and by visiting the Cloudinary website.

