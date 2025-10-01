Wealth.com Named Estate Planning Partner by Osaic’s National Planning Institute, Supporting 11,000 Financial Professionals

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading end-to-end estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions. Wealth.com will be supporting Osaic’s network of 11,000 affiliated financial professionals. This selection underscores Wealth.com’s role as the category leader in modern estate planning technology and reflects Osaic’s commitment to equipping advisors with the industry’s most advanced tools.

Amid rising demand for estate planning—with nearly half of high-net-worth investors seeking tax planning, trust and estate planning from their primary advisors—this collaboration brings estate planning into the center of Osaic’s advisor-client relationships, helping advisors deepen trust, deliver holistic advice and unlock new growth opportunities.

“We’re proud to partner with Osaic to bring modern estate planning to its nationwide network of financial professionals,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “Approval across Osaic’s entire advisor base, combined with the adoption of our Family Office Suite™ by Osaic’s National Planning Institute (NPI), demonstrates both the urgency of estate planning and Wealth.com’s unmatched ability to deliver it. Together, we are reshaping how advisors integrate estate planning into wealth management, creating stronger client relationships and better outcomes for families.”

The collaboration also includes Osaic’s National Planning Institute exclusively licensing Wealth.com’s Family Office Suite™, which is designed to support ultra-high-net-worth and complex client needs. This suite enables collaborative planning among family members and professional teams, advanced modeling for intergenerational wealth transfer, and centralized governance to help families protect and grow their legacies.

“Estate planning is one of the most important, yet often overlooked, elements of a client’s financial life,” said Joe Gaeckle, senior vice president of high net worth and financial planning solutions at Osaic. “This partnership emphasizes Osaic’s commitment to providing integrated, best-in-class solutions that help advisors serve clients more effectively and grow their practices.”

Using Wealth.com, Osaic advisors can invite clients to complete estate documents online, track their progress and maintain visibility throughout the process—all within their existing workflow. This integration not only strengthens client relationships but also introduces a new revenue opportunity for advisors.

To learn more about how Wealth.com empowers advisors with modern estate planning solutions, visit Wealth.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 1,000+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum.

The company has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, including winning Best Estate Planning Technology and Best Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, being named the 2024 Best Technology Provider in the Trust category, CEO Rafael Loureiro receiving the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year, and as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2025 Kitces Advisor Technology Survey.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.