Liberty Global and ATX Networks Partner to Accelerate Europe’s Sustainable Energy Future

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATX Networks, a leading provider of intelligent broadband access and energy solutions, is proud to announce its selection by Liberty Global for a strategic energy trial aimed at transforming backup power infrastructure across Europe. This initiative marks a pivotal step in Liberty Global’s commitment to sustainability, cost efficiency, and grid resilience.

As Europe intensifies efforts to phase out diesel generators and reduce carbon emissions, Liberty Global is taking bold action — partnering with ATX to pilot next-generation Areca™ Hybrid Supercapacitor technology. These trials are designed to explore how ATX’s green energy solutions can support peak shaving, reduce grid strain, and unlock new economic models for energy management.

“We’re not just participating in the sustainability movement — we’re helping lead it,” said Henk Coetzee, Director of M&E Architecture at Liberty Global. “By trialing ATX’s Areca Hybrid Supercapacitors, we’re evaluating smarter ways to power our networks while aligning with the EU’s aggressive decarbonization goals.”

Peak Shaving: A Smarter Cost Model

In the UK, Liberty Global has observed energy price differentials of up to 55 GBX between peak and off-peak hours. ATX’s Areca Hybrid Supercapacitors offer rapid charge/discharge capabilities and long lifecycle performance, enabling Liberty Global to participate in peak shaving programs that reduce operational costs and generate new revenue streams.

Diesel Eradication and Grid Relief

The trial supports Liberty Global’s broader strategy to eliminate diesel generators in favor of cleaner, quieter, and more efficient backup systems. ATX’s energy storage solutions not only extend backup runtimes but also reduce maintenance and environmental impact — delivering a future-ready alternative to legacy lead-acid batteries.

Aligned for a Greener Tomorrow

This collaboration reflects a shared vision between ATX and Liberty Global: to build resilient, low-carbon networks that support Europe’s energy transition. By releasing pressure from the grid and embracing sustainable technologies, Liberty Global is setting a new standard for telecom infrastructure.

“Liberty Global is ahead of the curve — and we’re proud to be the technology partner helping them get there,” said Julie Davis, VP of Sales, Energy Storage at ATX Networks. “Our solutions are designed to pay for themselves, both economically and environmentally.”

ATX’s Areca Hybrid Supercapacitors are not just part of a broader portfolio of green products — they’re already powering change. Designed, built, and proven to deliver exceptional performance, rapid charge and discharge capabilities, and superior longevity compared to legacy energy storage solutions, these systems are actively supporting intelligent energy strategies today. From peak shaving to grid augmentation, ATX is enabling operators to rethink power — without compromising reliability.

Learn more about ATX's Areca Hybrid Supercapacitors and participation in the SCTE TechExpo25: www.atx.com/SCTE-TechExpo25.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is an innovation leader in broadband access, media distribution and sustainable energy storage. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand and in compliance with environmental standards. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people’s lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies. We operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe.