Vantiva and CommScope Achieve Download Speeds of 13Gbps with a Single DOCSIS® 4.0 Modem

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced that together with CommScope®, it has achieved a significant milestone by demonstrating ultrafast speeds through a single DOCSIS 4.0 modem. Recent joint testing showed Vantiva’s latest DOCSIS 4.0 CPE reached speeds of 13Gbps, setting a new home broadband benchmark.

While today’s DOCSIS 4.0 standard allows a minimum of five downstream OFDM channels to deliver internet to a modem, Vantiva’s DOCSIS 4.0 modems with ultrafast capabilities can handle up to seven downstream OFDM channels, utilizing 384 MHz of additional spectrum available in cable plants supporting up to 1.8GHz of bandwidth.

The DOCSIS 4.0 modem’s unprecedented performance enables internet service providers to offer additional premium service tiers and get more out of their existing DOCSIS 4.0 networks. For end-users, this results in faster downloads, lower lag, and an even better online experience.

Steve Kaufman, Vantiva’s Senior Vice President - Americas Customer Unit, shared, “Thanks to this dynamic collaboration with CommScope, we accelerated a world-first achievement with soon-to-be-available DOCSIS 4.0 modems. This advantage, which goes beyond the standard DOCSIS 4.0 specification, will be available to Vantiva customers, giving them expanded downstream capacity and a stronger return on their DOCSIS 4.0 investments.”

“CommScope is always looking for ways to maximize access network performance for our customers,” said Guy Sucharczuk, Senior Vice President & President, Access Network Solutions. “Through this collaboration with Vantiva, our customers can leverage the ultrafast capabilities of Vantiva’s DOCSIS 4.0 cable modem to enhance the performance of their DOCSIS 4.0 deployments by using their existing CommScope access network products. The marriage of ultrafast cable modems and DOCSIS 4.0 technology is a real game-changer for service providers. It enables them to further monetize their DOCSIS 4.0 investments by expanding their access networks’ speeds and capacities beyond what they initially thought possible—a powerful strategy for optimizing access network value.”

