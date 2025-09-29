Dynasty Financial Partners Closes $125 Million Credit Facility to Support Growth Initiatives and Ongoing Innovation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners, a champion of the independent wealth management movement, today announced the closing of a $125 million corporate credit facility supported by a syndicate of financial services firms including UMB Bank N.A., Flagstar Bank N.A., J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, and Goldman Sachs Bank USA. It marks Dynasty’s third commitment from UMB and its second from J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. The firm is pleased to count Flagstar as a new lender backing its growth plans.

With 55 Network Partner firms representing over 500 advisors and over $120 billion in platform assets, Dynasty is one of the top liberators in the wealth management industry, helping advisors gain their independence while supporting them with tools to better grow their businesses and take better care of their clients. Dynasty’s network consists mostly of clients who own and operate independent registered investment advisories (RIAs) that leverage Dynasty’s integrated technology, services, robust turnkey asset management program (TAMP), digital lead generation services, capital solutions, and investment bank. This industry-leading, integrated RIA platform model provides synthetic scale and allows Dynasty-powered RIAs to be Independent But Not Alone®.

Dynasty will utilize the new credit facility to ramp up its development of proprietary services, in addition to other strategic investments through its Capital Strategies offering fueling the growth of its Network.

The new undrawn facility, a combination of a revolving and a delayed draw term loan, enhances Dynasty’s fortress balance sheet standing of significant unencumbered cash and no outstanding debt.

According to Dynasty's Chief Financial Officer, Justin Weinkle: “This facility signifies the market’s continued belief in our disciplined approach to innovation and our commitment to equipping independent firms with the ability to achieve outsized growth and build client trust. The dry powder that these top-tier institutions have provided will enable us to continue developing our competitive strengths and comprehensive offering for the better of the wealth management industry.”

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. The name “Dynasty” means sustained excellence and a commitment to continuing to win over time for our clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the Supported Independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty also owns and operates one of the largest investment platforms and investment banks in the RIA space allowing its clients to have access to a vast offering of investment solutions to meet the needs of its clients and access to investment bankers and capital solutions to meet the needs of their business.

For more than 15 years now, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating our complementary acquisitions. Dynasty believes that top independent advisors want to be “independent but not alone” and prefer a Supported Independent model that allows them to better care for their clients while building better businesses.

