OSI Systems Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Support U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Common Integration Platform

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its subsidiary S2 Global, Inc. was awarded a five-year contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) Common Integration Platform (CIP) program. The contract award is approximately $1.5 million and the award has a total estimated potential value of approximately $54 million.

“We are honored to partner with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on this critical initiative,” said Ajay Mehra, President and CEO of OSI Systems. “This award reflects the outstanding dedication and expertise of our team. Our commitment to innovation and national security drives us to deliver advanced, integrated solutions that enhance operational efficiency and protect the flow of legitimate trade and travel.”

The CIP program is designed to enhance national border security with faster and more accurate screening of cargo and vehicles, reduced processing times, and strengthened collaboration across CBP, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other stakeholders. The Company will be providing its CertScan® platform to support CBP’s strategic goals by modernizing inspection capabilities to facilitate secure, legitimate trade and travel.

By establishing a unified inspection and business intelligence system for CBP officers, CertScan is expected to accelerate cargo throughput, enhance officer productivity, and enable real-time data sharing within and across borders.

“Our team is proud to be providing CertScan software to accelerate inspections for CBP,” states Jonathan Fleming, President of S2 Global. “We are committed to equipping CBP officers with our leading software to inspect trade and transport.”

The CertScan integration platform, already in use at many US CBP border crossings and in 19 countries worldwide, enables collaboration between agencies, helping to identify threats and realize appropriate trade revenue.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Its Security division delivers advanced inspection systems, turnkey screening solutions, and comprehensive support services to protect people and infrastructure. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment serves as a trusted global supplier of high-performance optoelectronic solutions and precision manufacturing services for leading OEMs. The Healthcare segment focuses on patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and related services to enhance clinical care and patient outcomes. Serving over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

