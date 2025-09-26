Ecolab Launches Ecolab® CIP IQ™ and Announces Strategic Partnership With 4T2 Sensors

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week at Drinktec 2025, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) introduced Ecolab® CIP IQ™, a smart, AI-enhanced clean-in-place (CIP) digital solution designed to help food and beverage companies maximize product quality and food safety, while reducing water usage and increasing production capacity. By delivering real-time, actionable insights, this innovative solution allows dairy and beverage manufacturers to unlock the full potential of every drop by transforming productivity into a competitive edge.

As part of Ecolab® CIP IQ, Ecolab is partnering with 4T2 Sensors and their fluid sensing technology. By integrating this technology into our 3D TRASAR™ sensors, Ecolab is unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and resource optimization to a water-intensive industry: food and beverage production. CIP IQ transforms traditional CIP, a time-intensive but essential process for ensuring quality and food safety, into a smart, data-driven system that can drive 15% more efficiency and higher capacity with 20% water reduction1.

“The strategic partnership between Ecolab and 4T2 Sensors will not only improve the water footprint of flow industries, such as dairy, beverage and breweries,” said Nicolas Granucci, executive vice president and general manager, Global Food and Beverage. “It also enables our customers to do more with the resources – including opening capacity to make more of their quality products.”

Dedicated to helping industries gain deeper insights into their fluid processes to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and support sustainable manufacturing, 4T2 Sensors has developed patented impedance sensing technology that electrically fingerprints fluids in real time. When this is paired with the power of CIP IQ, this means manufacturers can dynamically optimize the duration of each individual CIP process based on the type of fluid present in the system.

For 4T2 Sensors, partnering with Ecolab means both companies can support one another with their mutual goal of increasing sustainability worldwide.

“I am excited to work with Ecolab because of our shared ethics and commitment to driving sustainability and efficiency,” said Chief Executive Officer Max Swinbourne. “Together, 4T2 and Ecolab can increase our ability to make a big impact on the food and beverage industry and the world’s water supply.”

With this strategic partnership, Ecolab holds an exclusive license in the food and beverage industry for 4T2 Sensors’ innovative CIP optimization and fluid quality monitoring technology.

1 Based on simplified average results from customer sites, which are specific to those individual customers when full Ecolab recommendations were implemented. Results will vary for other customers based on factors and circumstances in their operations. Expand

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 46,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Instagram @ecolab_inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-A)