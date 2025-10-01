-

Anaergia S.r.l. to Supply Technology Package for Upgrading Società Agricola Zilio’s Anaerobic Digestion Facility in Veneto, Italy

Anaergia to Renew Existing Biogas Plant, Nearly Doubling Feedstock Capacity and Boosting RNG Production

TREVIGLIO, Italy & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l has entered into a contractual agreement with Società Agricola Zilio to repower its existing anaerobic digestion facility, located in Veneto, Italy, that was built by Anaergia in 2011.

This project highlights Anaergia’s ability to provide customized, scalable solutions that precisely match the unique needs of our customers. By nearly doubling the plant’s capacity to process agricultural feedstock, the upgraded facility will produce over 20,000 megawatt-hours of renewable natural gas (RNG) annually, that will be injected into Italy’s national gas grid.

Anaergia’s tailored approach ensures that every aspect of the project – from the size and configuration of the plant to the technology deployed – is shaped to meet the specific operational and growth goals of Società Agricola Zilio. The facility is expected to resume operations in its enhanced configuration by mid-2026, with projected revenues exceeding C$4.7 million.

“This project is a perfect example of how Anaergia leverages its expertise to deliver specialized, customer-focused solutions that maximize renewable energy output,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “By customizing our technology and approach to fit Società Agricola Zilio’s specific requirements, we are helping them expand their renewable natural gas production while supporting Italy’s transition to a more sustainable energy future. In this way, Anaergia continues to demonstrate that its innovative and flexible solutions are engineered to meet the scale, scope, and needs of each customer’s vision.”

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For additional information on Anaergia please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of the repowering of the facility, the expected volume of agricultural feedstock, the expected production of RNG, and the expected revenues of the project. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

