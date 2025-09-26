Ameresco and City of Olympia, Washington Break Ground on Nearly $17 Million Building Retrofit Project at Olympia Armory

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & OLYMPIA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today officially began on a building retrofit project at the Olympia Armory, joined by city officials and community members from Olympia, Washington. The approximately $17 million multi-phase adaptive reuse project will start with upgrades to the Olympia Armory that address safety requirements, improve accessibility, and enhance energy efficiency. Improvements to the building and the installation of a solar photovoltaic system will proceed in parallel. The solar technology will facilitate on-site energy generation and support ongoing cost reductions.

The Olympia Armory was first constructed in 1939, on the same site that was previously home to the City’s primary public school, built in 1890. The Armory served as the headquarters for various army units from the second World War and onward and hosted a range of events from art exhibitions to car shows. It was acquired by the City of Olympia in 2022, and the City contracted with Ameresco to support plans to repurpose the building as a creative campus and arts center for the community.

“We are excited to bring this next iteration of the Olympia Armory to life, building on the site’s history as a community gathering place,” said Valerie Roberts, Armory Building Manager. “Ameresco is the perfect partner to help execute our vision. Their expertise and innovative approach provide that the Armory is operating efficiently and equipped with the energy resiliency technology to serve our community in its new form.”

Ameresco kicked off a full-scale facility audit in the fall of 2023 and started developing plans for the project. These plans commenced after the groundbreaking ceremony, and encompass a comprehensive set of safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency upgrades to ensure the Armory can serve its intended functions effectively.

Key life safety improvements include seismic structural enhancements, the installation of modern fire suppression systems, and upgraded fire alarm infrastructure. Accessibility upgrades feature the addition of an elevator, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant exterior ramps, and essential interior modifications to meet ADA requirements. Energy efficiency enhancements involve improving ventilation systems and upgrading electrical and lighting components.

While the building is being updated to current safety and accessibility standards, the second phase will focus on installation of on-site energy generation technology. Plans for a 150-kW solar photovoltaic system are underway and will advance concurrently with the initial construction efforts.

In total, the project is anticipated to take approximately 18 months to complete. The multiphase infrastructure improvement initiative is being delivered through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with Ameresco, who provided price and performance guarantees and helped ensure participation from local businesses and key community stakeholders.

“Our Ameresco team is pleased to be able to contribute to the Olympia community and secure efficiency and cost-savings for the Armory,” Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “We look forward to seeing this project progress over the coming months and to seeing the success of the arts center at the Olympia Armory powered by resilient, reliable energy.”

