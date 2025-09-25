World’s Largest Nonprofit Sportfishing Tournament for Veterans, War Heroes on Water, Wraps Eighth Annual Event with Weigh-In and Awards Ceremony

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While the eighth annual War Heroes on Water (WHOW) sportfishing tournament has concluded, the bonds established during the event are just beginning to take root. The event wrapped on Monday evening with the weigh-in celebration on Catalina’s iconic Green Pier, followed by an emotional private awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Irvine Tuesday night.

This year, WHOW drew its largest fleet to date comprised of more than 60 yachts generously donated by the Southern California community – including more than 50 competing sportfishing vessels, captains, and crews. The transformative event, which is the world’s largest nonprofit sportfishing tournament dedicated to veterans, welcomed 125 combat-wounded veterans, many of whom have been honored with the nation’s highest military decorations including 54 Purple Hearts. United by the healing power of the ocean and the thrill of team-based competition, WHOW helps these heroes recover from both physical and emotional wounds.

Monday’s weigh-in kicked off with the WHOW fleet assembling just outside Avalon Harbor for the closing ceremonies, highlighted by a breathtaking flyover from Tiger Squadron’s vintage WWII aircraft. After spending nearly three days on the water fishing, veterans and their crews then gathered on Catalina’s iconic Green Pier, joined by WHOW supporters and locals, to cheer each other on and celebrate as they tipped the scales with their catches.

Speaking about the weekend from the Green Pier, Army Veteran Joseph Price shared, “This weekend was unbelievable. It’s overwhelming, the generosity, the camaraderie, the support, the scenery, the fishing, the boats, all of it - it's created a memory for life.”

Tournament Director Rod Halperin said, “For the veterans to feel the love and to know that there are people out there that really care about them, really want to support them and that they are not alone, that's super important. For us, for the yacht owners, and crew, and the staff at WHOW – just being able to repay the debt. Being in the service means to serve – these men and women went out and volunteered everything for our country, the least we can do is to serve them, show them a great time, and build a community.”

The veterans-turned-anglers reunited Tuesday night for a powerful awards ceremony alongside their yacht owners, captains, and crews. The evening celebrated their on-water accomplishments and solidified the deep bonds forged at sea – bonds that reflect WHOW’s mission to create lasting connections that save lives. As stories and experiences were shared, the veterans discussed the tournament’s profound impact, underscoring its purpose in helping them heal and create a lifelong support system.

Speaking at the event, WHOW Founder Anthony Hsieh said, “This is our eighth year – we’re eight years older. I never imagined this event would become a hallmark for the community, and all of you should be very proud of that. I’d like to give a round of applause to everyone who makes this event possible. I’d also like to recognize our amazing, patriotic, and generous yacht owners and crews, you're giving so much to our vets.

For me personally, over the last eight years, I’ve collected so many stories from my time on the water with our heroes. And I can tell you, those exchanges and the connections I’ve made have truly helped me grow as a person - it’s been an amazing experience and one that has been so important both to our veterans and to the civilians who have supported these brave men and women.”

Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon said, “This event embodies what is best about America, what it means to be an American. There is a love of country here, and an appreciation for those who serve, and it means so much. What we do – every crew member, every captain, every boat, every yacht owner – you befriend our veterans in a way that is so meaningful, so important to them. And they remember. Many times, months after an event, you get that phone call – ‘thank you,’ ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ ‘Merry Christmas,’ or ‘I’m having a tough time.’ The call goes to you, and you have that talk. That means they value you, they appreciate your friendship, and they trust you. And we thank you for taking those calls and helping our heroes in tough times.”

During the award ceremony, Army veteran Travis Clennon, aboard Ramble on Rose, earned the coveted Ron Ashimine Top Angler Award, presented to the veteran who accumulated the most points for his catches. Meanwhile, Mi Bella repeated its win from 2024, taking home the Josh Miles Top Boat Award for the highest average points per angler. Both awards are given in honor of two beloved members of the WHOW Family, whose legacies continue to inspire.

One of the night’s standout stories came from Marine Corps veteran and WHOW rookie Chad Ohmer, aboard Little G, who stepped onto the podium four times – earning runner-up honors in both the Top Angler and Qualifying Points categories, and landing the heaviest rockfish and halibut in the species divisions.

Adding a lighthearted touch to this year’s competition, WHOW introduced the new “Fobbit” category – a challenge where veterans used mini rods and reels, provided to each participant, to see who could land the heaviest fish, a title now held by Army Veteran Jose Jimenez who was on the Elevate team.

This year’s Founding Fleet Award was presented to Jason Greyshock, recognizing his years of dedicated service to the WHOW tournament and the veterans it supports.

A total of 24 trophies were handed out during the celebration.

Top Angler Top Boat Weight Points Qualifier Points 1. *Ron Ashimine Award Travis Clennon, Ramble on Rose 1. *Josh Miles Award Mi Bella 1. Derek Eckstrom, Bad Company 1. Travis Clennon, Ramble on Rose 2. Chad Ohmer, Little G 2. Bad Company 2. Daniel Gade, Susia 2. Chad Ohmer, Little G 3. Reynaldo Baldoza, Mi Bella 3. Little G 3. Joshua Morrison, Flyline 3. Reynaldo Baldoza, Mi Bella Expand

Species Winners Calico Bass: Pedro San Miguel, Joint Venture Rockfish: Chad Omer, Little G Halibut: Richard Delgado, Sea Horse Yellowtail: Chad Ohmer, Little G Yellowfin Tuna: Andrew Lavoie, Blue Water Bluefin Tuna: Emilio Arias, Legend White Seabass: Justin Miller, Patron Expand

Biggest Fish Emilio Arias, Legend Expand

Fobbit Award (New Category) 1. Jose Jimenez, Elevate 2. Augustine Nepo, Legend 3. Clint Herbison III, Marie Sue Expand

“I don't really think that we can express it well enough to all the sponsors and everybody here – but, just understand that you're helping us pave a path forward,” said Army Veteran Doug Meeker. “Coming here has really helped me get back on track to where I was. Anthony, I want to thank you and your crew, and everybody here. And the biggest thing is, thank you to all of my fellow war fighters for coming out here and sitting down and having a beer and sharing some old stories – because I think my reset button is hit, and I'm ready to go back to Florida to make some things happen. One more time, you guys truly are family. Thank you so much.”

362 new and returning corporate and private donors and sponsors helped bring the total raised for this year’s tournament to more than $1.3 million, and the total raised since inception to more than $8 million via charity partner Freedom Alliance, which provides year-round programs that support the rehabilitation needs of wounded service members, combat veterans, and military families.

While accepting his boat’s award, Little G owner Shannon Perkins shared, “When I really look at it, if I can help these guys and build this bond — just out fishing, doing the things we couldn’t do if they weren’t protecting us — then that means something. I see WHOW as a great opportunity to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line for what our country needs.”

The WHOW tournament could not happen without the dedication and support of dozens of participants and volunteers, as well as the extreme generosity of the WHOW fleet owners, captains, and crews, whose collective contributions represent a significant financial and time investment.

