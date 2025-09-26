Crédit Agricole CIB Acts as Joint Bookrunner and Administrative Agent in the $780mm Acquisition Financing Package of Aliança Energia by Global Infrastructure Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crédit Agricole CIB recently reached the closing of an acquisition facility to support the purchase of a 70% stake by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in Aliança Energia. The bank acted as Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger, Deal Contingent Hedge & Hedge Provider and Administrative Agent.

Aliança Energia is a Brazilian renewable platform, previously fully owned by Vale S.A., with 14 operational assets, including seven hydro powerplants, six wind farms and one solar PV plant.

“We are extremely pleased to have supported our client in executing this sophisticated transaction,” said Giliane Coeurderoy, Senior Country Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB Brazil. “This was possible thanks to very good synergies between all our teams involved and by capitalizing on Crédit Agricole CIB’s expertise in energy transition.”

“Leveraging our strategic relationship with the sponsors, we are grateful to have supported GIP and Vale in this landmark partnership,” added Fabien Visan, Head of Private Capital Group for the Americas. “Crédit Agricole CIB is committed to delivering turnkey innovative capital solutions that support the growth of sustainable infrastructure in Brazil and create long-term value to our clients.”

The closing of the acquisition facility marks the continuation of an enduring relationship with GIP and highlights Crédit Agricole CIB’s support for GIP’s platform in Latin America, partnering on numerous project finance deals in Brazil and Chile.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, the 10th largest banking group worldwide by total assets in 2024 (The Banker, July 2025). With over 10,000 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Bank supports large and mid-cap corporates and institutional clients, helping them meet both local and global financial needs. Crédit Agricole CIB offers a comprehensive range of products and services in capital markets, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in climate finance, and a market leader in sustainable finance providing a full spectrum of solutions to all its clients.

