Comstock Welcomes The Venardos Circus to Loudoun Station’s Summerbration

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that The Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style, animal-free circus experience, is now is now running at Loudoun Station with performances through September 28.

Founded by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, The Venardos Circus blends world-class circus artistry with the storytelling magic of Broadway. Known as “The American circus with the heart of a Broadway show,” the production features aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, hand-balancers, comedians, daredevils, magicians, and more - all performed inside an intimate, custom-made big top tent.

“This has been a dream in the making for a very long time,” said Producer, Kevin Venardos. “Everyone knows bringing a dream to fruition is no simple task and to create an entirely different touring company that mirrors the same talent, values, and level of professionalism we bring to our audiences is truly a labor of love. We cannot wait to visit more cities and introduce The Little Circus that Could to even more people.”

Comstock reminds those who are interested in attending that separate tickets are required to attend this event, details of which can be found on the Summerbration 2025 website. Guests can arrive up to one hour before showtime to enjoy preshow entertainment, photo opportunities, and classic circus treats. The 90-minute main event includes a brief intermission and promises a family-friendly experience designed to delight audiences of all ages.

“The Venardos Circus brings an extraordinary and unique entertainment experience to Summerbration, Loudoun Station’s annual celebration of summer,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “Its unique blend of performance, nostalgia, and community spirit embody what makes Loudoun Station such a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.”

Located adjacent to Ashburn Station on Metro’s Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first transit-oriented neighborhood and features over one million square feet of residential, office, retail, and entertainment space, with an additional 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use development planned.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.