New Era Energy & Digital’s TCDC Signs MOU for 1,600-Mile High-Capacity Fiber Network Across Texas

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), formerly New Era Helium, Inc. today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. (“Sharon AI”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GlobeLink Holdings, LLC (“GlobeLink”) to develop a transformative 1,600-mile fiber optic network spanning the state of Texas.

The new system is expected to deliver one of the region’s largest and fastest digital backbones, purpose-built for artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale, and cloud workloads. With sub-5 millisecond latency and more than 30 terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity per fiber pair, the network is designed to handle high-performance computing and mission-critical applications. Texas Critical Data Centers’ flagship campus intends to connect directly to GlobeLink’s carrier-neutral infrastructure, providing scalability, redundancy, and open access for a wide range of users.

GlobeLink’s expansive infrastructure will include 2,400 miles of terrestrial and subsea fiber, linking key cities such as Mexico City, Corpus Christi, Odessa, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. Leveraging state-of-the-art Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology, the network is designed to deliver over 30 Tbps per fiber pair with ultra-low latency, supporting hyperscaler interconnects, AI data processing, cloud services, and critical internet infrastructure. This landmark expansion is expected to transform connectivity in West Texas and surrounding regions. By combining world-class data center capabilities with next-generation fiber infrastructure, the collaboration aims to close critical connectivity gaps, empower underserved communities, and position Texas as a premier hub for advanced digital infrastructure in North America.

The MOU was facilitated by Global Connect Enterprises, Inc., which helped TCDC and GlobeLink advance the development of this landmark fiber project and marks a major milestone for New Era Energy & Digital. The Company is executing on its strategy to deploy full-scale digital infrastructure at its West Texas complex, which is expected to grow beyond 1 GW and host multiple tenants. This announcement follows previously disclosed agreements to construct power infrastructure and deliver digital zero-carbon power supply at the site.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. commented: “Teaming up with GlobeLink marks a pivotal step forward for Texas Critical Data Centers. Their advanced digital infrastructure solutions will empower us to support the explosive growth of AI and high-density computing while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI, Inc., said: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of developing future-ready data center sites that serve the rapidly growing needs of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. GlobeLink brings tremendous value to this mission through their expertise in deploying scalable, high-performance fiber networks.”

Brian Beers, CEO, GlobeLink Holdings, LLC, commented: “Our collaboration with Texas Critical Data Centers represents a powerful step forward in strengthening Texas’ digital backbone. We’re excited to contribute our fiber expertise to support a project that will define the next generation of AI-ready infrastructure.”

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

About Sharon AI, Inc.

Sharon AI, Inc. is a high-performance computing company focused on artificial intelligence, cloud GPU compute infrastructure, and data storage. Operating a hybrid model that includes Tier IV co-location data centers and proprietary specialized data center facilities, Sharon AI is expanding its GPU fleet in 2025 with NVIDIA H200 GPUs to offer a wide range of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) options. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.

About GlobeLink Holdings, LLC

GlobeLink Holdings, LLC specializes in advanced digital fiber infrastructure, providing design, construction, and management services for broadband and telecommunications networks. The company is committed to enabling ultra-fast connectivity and driving the digital transformation of businesses and communities. For more information, visit www.globelinkfiber.com.

About Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC

Texas Critical Data Centers is a joint venture between New Era Helium and Sharon AI, Inc., dedicated to building and operating sustainable, state-of-the-art data centers and sites purpose-designed for AI and high-density computing workloads. For more information, visit www.texascriticaldatacenters.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.