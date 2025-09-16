Aetrex Reimagines Kids’ Shoe Shopping With New Augmented Reality Experience and Kids Orthotics

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), a global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort footwear, today announced the expansion of its leading kids’ shoe fitting platform with the launch of Tootsie Augmented Reality (AR) and Aetrex Kids Orthotics.

The new AR experience is an extension of the Tootsie™ Foot Scanning program, introduced last year, which utilizes a friendly monster character named Tootsie to guide children through the foot measurement process. Now, after completing a foot scan, kids can step into Tootsie’s virtual world with the Meta Quest 3 or 3S VR headset. Children can see Tootsie come to life in-store, sparking conversation, joining playful dance-offs, and creating a fun, memorable shopping journey.

Beyond gaming, the Tootsie AR package offers retailers additional engagement opportunities, such as a digital photobooth for pictures with Tootsie and branded giveaways, including Tootsie-themed trading cards, digital wallpapers, and more. The program ensures a repeatable, high-energy experience that draws families back to the store while giving retailers new ways to build loyalty and boost sales.

“The kids’ footwear market reached $55.5 billion in 2024, yet most children are still wearing the wrong shoe size,” said Aetrex CEO Larry Schwartz. “With the Tootsie Program, we ensure kids get proper sizing from their very first scan, helping to prevent future foot problems. At the same time, the Tootsie AR package transforms shopping into an engaging experience that kids look forward to, creating destinations where families want to return every six months or so as kids grow.”

To complement the AR launch, Aetrex introduces Kids Orthotics ($49.95), designed specifically for growing feet. Featuring superior cushioning, shock absorption and arch support, these orthotics provide the foundation needed for healthy growing feet and injury prevention. The AeroCell™ base reduces stress on joints, while the soft top cover—printed with the Tootsie character—makes them kid-friendly and fun to wear.

Retail partners are already seeing the impact. “Aetrex has brought kids' footwear shopping to another level,” said Melissa Blandford, SVP at DSW. “People come into our stores specifically to see Tootsie and have a memorable experience. Aetrex does an incredible job making in-store shopping personal and engaging, and it works.”

Since launching in August 2024, the Tootsie 3D foot scanning program has grown to over 1,300 retail doors worldwide, utilizing Aetrex’s Albert Pro and Zoe Pro foot scanners. The branded Tootsie package with giveaways such as stickers, temporary tattoos, balloons and t-shirts, plus Aetrex’s new Kids Orthotics, is available now in select DSW, Tradehome, and Scheels locations.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is a global leader in foot scanning technology, data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Recognized for its state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, Aetrex has developed proprietary scanners, including Zoe Pro, Albert Pro, Albert 3DFit, Albert Pressure, and many others, designed to accurately measure feet, determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

Aetrex is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the world's #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Headquartered in New Jersey, Aetrex has often been named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.