The Florida Aquarium and IUCN SSC Launch World’s First Center for Species Survival on Coral Conservation

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Florida Aquarium, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) and its Coral Specialist Group (CSG), has established the world’s first global hub for the Center for Species Survival (CSS) focused on coral conservation. This historic milestone creates the first center specifically dedicated to safeguarding corals and reef ecosystems from extinction, further expanding the international CSG network across six continents.

“Becoming the first Center for Species Survival for coral conservation is both an extraordinary honor and a profound responsibility,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. “This designation is about action and accelerating solutions. By working together with IUCN SSC, the Coral Specialist Group, and partners worldwide, we are committed to ensuring coral species, whether in Florida, the Great Barrier Reef, the Middle East or any part of our planet, do not become extinct.”

Coral reefs, often described as the “rainforests of the sea,” are among the most diverse and threatened ecosystems on Earth. They provide homes for more than 25% of marine species, act as natural storm barriers to protect coastal communities, and sustain the livelihoods of millions worldwide through tourism, fishing, and recreation. Yet, rising ocean temperatures, disease, and pollution are pushing many coral species to the brink of extinction.

“IUCN SSC and the Coral Specialist Group are proud to partner with The Florida Aquarium to launch the first Center for Species Survival for Corals,” said David Obura, Chair of the IUCN SSC Coral Specialist Group. “This initiative will amplify coral conservation globally and bring us closer to reversing the decline of one of the earth’s most vital ecosystems.”

Why This Matters for Corals

The Center for Species Survival Corals (CSS Corals) will give corals their best chance at survival through global efforts in assessment, planning, and action through four key areas:

Bringing Experts Together: The global hub will create impactful partnerships between conservation organizations like The Florida Aquarium and the Species Survival Commission – a group made up of more than 11,500 species conservation experts worldwide.

The global hub will create impactful partnerships between conservation organizations like The Florida Aquarium and the Species Survival Commission – a group made up of more than 11,500 species conservation experts worldwide. Focusing on the Biggest Needs: As the IUCN Red List Authority for corals, the Coral Specialist Group will assess which species and reefs are most at risk, identify threats, guide conservation priorities, and help determine effective restoration practices. Their findings will help inform policymakers and advance conservation efforts.

As the IUCN Red List Authority for corals, the Coral Specialist Group will assess which species and reefs are most at risk, identify threats, guide conservation priorities, and help determine effective restoration practices. Their findings will help inform policymakers and advance conservation efforts. Accelerating Solutions: The Florida Aquarium, internationally recognized for its groundbreaking work in coral reproduction and rearing, understands the vital role corals play in maintaining healthy oceans. By establishing a centrally coordinated center for corals, it aims to enhance the impact of coral conservation efforts by experts from around the world.

The Florida Aquarium, internationally recognized for its groundbreaking work in coral reproduction and rearing, understands the vital role corals play in maintaining healthy oceans. By establishing a centrally coordinated center for corals, it aims to enhance the impact of coral conservation efforts by experts from around the world. Turning Science into Action: A full-time Species Survival Officer will lead efforts to transform cutting-edge research into actionable steps for communities and governments. This role within The Florida Aquarium will work directly with the Coral Specialist Group to focus on assessing extinction risk, promoting recovery and threat reduction, guiding conservation planning, and facilitating implementation of actions to protect more than 2,500 coral species worldwide.

“The IUCN SSC Coral Specialist Group is excited to partner with The Florida Aquarium to establish the CSS: Corals,” said Dr. Francoise Cabada-Blanco, Co-Chair of the IUCN SSC Coral Specialist Group. “This center will play a critical role in enabling timely, science-based action to protect coral species and reefs across the globe. With the combined strength of the IUCN SSC, our expert members, and The Florida Aquarium, we aim to expand our work, fill data gaps, align global conservation priorities, and support on-the-ground impact.”

The Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program is a world-renowned leader in coral reproduction and restoration. Some of its groundbreaking achievements include spawning Atlantic pillar coral in a lab for the first time, reproducing ridged cactus coral in human care, producing and outplanting “Flonduran” coral babies—the first crossbreed between Florida and Honduras elkhorn corals, and successfully spawning elkhorn coral that produced offspring in a lab setting. Additionally, it has a dedicated staff and a 9,000 square foot Coral Conservation and Research Center in Apollo Beach, Florida.

Visit The Florida Aquarium’s website for more information about the Coral Conservation Program. To learn more about this initiative and other IUCN Centers, please visit this website.

About The Florida Aquarium

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Florida Aquarium, a cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s transformation into a globally recognized destination. Since opening in 1995, this 501c (3) nonprofit organization has been dedicated to environmental stewardship through purpose-driven conservation, research, education, and outreach programs. Welcoming more than a million guests annually, The Florida Aquarium provides world-class experiences that inspire action to protect marine wildlife. Home to a diverse array of aquatic and terrestrial animals, the Aquarium is committed to exceptional animal care and fostering a deeper connection to the ocean through immersive exhibits. Driven by a commitment to saving marine wildlife, The Florida Aquarium remains a world-renowned leader in groundbreaking research and rescue efforts that help restore Florida’s coral reefs and sea turtle populations. For more information, visit flaquarium.org and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the IUCN Species Survival Commission

With over 10,500 members in 186 territories, the Species Survival Commission (SSC) is the largest of the seven expert commissions of IUCN and enables it to influence, encourage and assist societies to conserve biodiversity by building knowledge on the status and threats to species, providing advice, developing policies and guidelines, facilitating conservation planning, and catalysing conservation action. Learn more at www.iucn.org/ssc.

About the Corals Specialist Group

The Coral Specialist Group (CSG) is a global network of scientists and practitioners working to understand the status of the world’s approximately. 2,500 species of corals and guide their conservation to enable effective on-the-ground conservation. Through its members' collaboration with governments, researchers, NGOs, and aquaria, the CSG seeks to catalyze conservation efforts that will ensure coral reefs persist into the future.

About the Centers for Species Survival

Centers for Species Survival are a network of conservation institutions around the world that work in close partnership with IUCN’s Species Survival Commission (SSC). Each Center serves as a catalyst to assess species’ extinction risk, guide conservation planning, and mobilize action. With this announcement, there are now 23 Centers for Species Survival worldwide and 8 in North America—with The Florida Aquarium serving as the only Center dedicated exclusively to corals.