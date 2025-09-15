See You in the Neighborhood: Square’s New Brand Spotlights the Sellers and Communities Driving Local Economies

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, CA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square unveiled a refreshed brand identity, tagline, and national campaign centered on one clear promise: See You in the Neighborhood. Inspired by the belief that thriving local businesses create thriving neighborhoods, the campaign highlights Square’s deep commitment to helping sellers become beloved neighborhood staples — from new ventures to iconic institutions.

When local businesses succeed, so do the communities around them — Square sellers are the catalysts for local economies. Their shops, restaurants, salons, and bars are the places where we gather, connect, and build — where we find culture, opportunity, and economic resilience. As Square continues to grow, its mission remains rooted in providing a platform that helps sellers build not just businesses, but stronger neighborhoods everywhere.

Celebrating Real Sellers, Real Communities

In its campaign, Square is emphasizing local business and neighborhood experiences — going into the communities where its sellers live and work to bring its message to life. The campaign features a diverse group of Square sellers — cultural influencers and local legends alike — who are deeply connected to their neighborhoods, including:

Killer Mike , Atlanta rapper and owner of The SWAG Shop

, Atlanta rapper and owner of The SWAG Shop Emma Rogue , founder of NYC’s Rogue vintage boutique

, founder of NYC’s Rogue vintage boutique Ggiata Delicatessen , a beloved neighborhood deli in LA founded by three childhood friends

, a beloved neighborhood deli in LA founded by three childhood friends Jimmy Butler, NBA All-Star and founder of BIGFACE Coffee

Together, they represent the spirit of Square’s mission: empowering sellers with the tools to grow, while staying rooted in community.

Neighborhood Activation, Not Just Ads

All year, Square has directed marketing investment directly into neighborhoods and activations that have driven meaningful sales for sellers — including the Corner Store opening in the Mission District of San Francisco, and the BIGFACE coffee pop-up that helped Butler plant business roots in his new team town. Unlike traditional campaigns, See You in the Neighborhood will continue building on this local investment, and live where sellers do — online and on the ground. Square’s high-impact, community-driven activations include:

Neighbor Days: Pop-up experiences that bring local consumers together with their favorite neighborhood businesses in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with special offers and creator-led drops including custom tees at Rogue in New York, a collab sandwich with Owen Han at Ggiata in Los Angeles, and a vinyl pop-up at The SWAG Shop in Atlanta.

Pop-up experiences that bring local consumers together with their favorite neighborhood businesses in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with special offers and creator-led drops including custom tees at Rogue in New York, a collab sandwich with Owen Han at Ggiata in Los Angeles, and a vinyl pop-up at The SWAG Shop in Atlanta. Walking Clubs: Curated neighborhood walks with local legends, businesses, and community members that bring the campaign (and consumers) directly into the neighborhood and taps the trend of community connection through locally rooted walking clubs.

“The neighborhood is our lifeblood as a business. It tells us what's cool, and what's happening next,ˮ said Killer Mike. “Square made it easy for us early on, whether it was selling merch on tour or opening the first SWAG Shop to now having three locations. Square does all the hard work so we can focus on actually talking to and getting to know our neighborhood and our customers. And the info we get from Square helps us plot our future like our new product line dropping this month."

“Square serves such a unique breadth and depth of sellers that talking about ourselves and defining who we are — and who we are for — can be a real challenge,” said Lindsey Irvine, Chief Marketing Officer at Square. “But what unites our sellers is their role as neighborhood anchors. Square is the only platform that can serve every business in every neighborhood — and by helping these businesses thrive, we help their neighborhoods thrive. Our new brand strategy is designed to help sellers feel seen, supported, and celebrated. Whether they’re running a single-location cafe or scaling across cities, they’re building something that matters.”

A Return to Square’s Roots — and a Vision for the Future

Sixteen years ago, Square started with the world’s first mobile card reader, a small invention that opened the financial system to millions of small businesses previously left behind. At its IPO in 2015, Square declared “the neighborhood is going public” with a banner of hundreds of seller logos unfurled above the New York Stock Exchange. And every day, as Square continues innovating and expanding its offerings, Square helps neighborhoods become vibrant communities while powering local commerce — supporting more than four million businesses and more than $240 billion in annual payment volume globally.

“Square’s journey has always been about leveling the playing field,” continued Irvine. “This campaign signals externally what we’ve been building towards internally — that we’re focused on delivering sellers the tools they need to grow, thrive, and become a neighborhood favorite. We succeed when our sellers succeed, and we have ample momentum to share and drive economic success in neighborhoods across the globe.”

Neighborhood businesses can learn more about Square at squareup.com. Sellers can also learn more about the latest product innovations from Square at our upcoming Square Releases on October 8, 2025 in New York.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention — the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com