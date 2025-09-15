L3Harris Receives Multi-Year Javelin Solid Rocket Motor Contract 

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract valued up to $292 million to continue its role producing propulsion for the Javelin weapon system. The award is the largest propulsion production contract received to date for the Javelin program, representing a production extension for five years.

“Javelin provides a key capability for the United States, allies and partners,” said Ken Bedingfield, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. “Our ongoing investments in modernized solid rocket motor manufacturing will allow us to increase production capacity for Javelin by incorporating the latest advancements in automation into the motor casting and installation processes.”

L3Harris is working to increase solid rocket motor production across a range of programs, including Javelin, as part of its internal investments in manufacturing and a $215.6 million cooperative agreement signed with the Department of War.

The company is also incorporating a fully digital workflow for Javelin production that will allow for real-time data tracking to provide improved quality monitoring capabilities and more control over production speed.

L3Harris is the sole producer of Javelin solid rocket motors. The Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon produces the weapon system for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and international customers.

