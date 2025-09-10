Diald AI Announces Partnership with Moody’s

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diald AI, the first-of-its-kind proptech company delivering end-to-end, institutional-grade commercial real estate analysis in hours instead of weeks or months, today announced it has entered into a commercial partnership with Moody’s, integrating a trusted and quantitative data layer into the Diald platform. The new partnership combines Diald’s proprietary, patent‑pending qualitative analysis with Moody’s rigorous data foundation to deliver a holistic, credible, and fully automated assessment of commercial properties. Now further elevated by Moody’s validated data—covering over 8 million enriched and verified U.S. commercial properties—Diald offers unmatched analytical depth and reliability.

“We built Diald AI to give CRE professionals fast, comprehensive intelligence powered by both data and insight. Now empowered by Moody’s, our analytical backbone becomes even more formidable—yielding deeper accuracy and enhancing confidence across every deal,” said Steven Song, Founder and CEO of Diald AI.

Through this Moody’s partnership, Diald AI users now benefit from:

Quantitative Rigor: Powered by Moody’s expansive CRE dataset—which includes structured data, performance metrics, transaction history, and validated ownership details across millions of properties—Diald’s quantitative layer ensures unmatched accuracy and scale.

Qualitative Edge: Building on this foundation, Diald adds its own AI-driven qualitative analysis via its patent-pending methodology—integrating market sentiment, contextual insights, and strategic narrative into every investment memo.

Seamlessly Automated, Fully Integrated: Diald synthesizes both data and narrative into a polished investment memo in hours, offering professionals a streamlined, high-trust workflow from data ingestion to memo delivery—now even more credible with Moody's backing.

Credibility That Counts: Users and investors alike can trust that every insight is anchored in evidence—combining Moody's industry-respected data with Diald's nuanced analysis to deliver clarity, reliability, and strategic foresight.

About Diald AI

Diald AI is an AI-powered real estate due diligence and underwriting platform that autonomously scans and analyzes over 1.7 million data sources. The company provides tailored value to investors, lenders, and developers by streamlining due diligence, accelerating decision-making, and reducing uncertainty. The platform delivers clear ROI by condensing weeks of research into hours, uncovering risks that could save millions, and giving users a competitive edge.