Rudolph and Sletten Awarded $960 Million UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Project

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $960 million for construction of the new UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. This is one of several projects for which Rudolph and Sletten has been working on preconstruction tasks with the project progressing to the full construction phase this year.

The project scope of work includes construction of an approximately 277,500 square-foot new hospital building with seven above-grade levels and one full basement level, as well as construction of a separate new parking garage of 269 spaces with a rooftop heliport deck adjacent to the new hospital building. The scope of work also includes the installation of a site services trailer and demolition of three existing structures to make way for the new construction.

Construction work is expected to commence in September 2025 with substantial completion anticipated in 2031. The contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2025.

About Rudolph and Sletten

In the last six decades, Rudolph and Sletten has constructed thousands of projects across our five California offices, from research centers designed to cure diseases, to institutions that educate future generations of leadership. As we have grown, we have built all aspects of life science, higher education, health care, high-tech, government and everything in between. Our success is owed to our diverse, talented personnel combined with our technological expertise, honest estimates, innovative schedules and ethical business practices. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Rudolph and Sletten has regional offices in Roseville, Irvine, Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.