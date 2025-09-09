Club Pilates and Pure Barre Partner with Midi Health to Help Women Feel ‘Strong Through Every Stage’

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, and Pure Barre, a leading barre brand, are thrilled to announce their partnership with Midi Health, the fastest-growing virtual clinic dedicated to women navigating midlife, to help their members feel ‘Strong Through Every Stage.’ Available in all 50 states, Midi Health will provide members of the popular Xponential Fitness brands with education, resources, workshops, and events centered on hormone health, peri/menopause management, longevity, and aging well.

At Xponential, we recognize that healthy living and aging go far beyond the Reformer or the barre. Share

Running September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026, the ‘Strong Through Every Stage’ campaign consists of educational content and experiential workshops with Midi clinicians in select Club Pilates and Pure Barre studios across the country, starting with the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis and Washington DC. Workshops will focus on science-backed solutions tailored to women’s midlife health needs, including hormone health, disease prevention, longevity, beauty, and sexual health.

“At Xponential, we recognize that healthy living and aging go far beyond the Reformer or the barre,” said Steve Pankowski, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Xponential Fitness. “We want to help our members across brands be strong from the inside out, and that requires attention to hormonal health, menopause management, and more. There is no better partner to round out that holistic health experience for our members than Midi Health, with their insurance-covered care, expert clinicians, and 91% of patients reporting symptom improvement within 60 days of starting their programs.”

Founded by women, for women, Midi Health is helping women navigate and prepare for midlife—with a focus on hormone health, peri/menopause care, and aging well—so they can live longer and stronger. Trusted by more than 200,000 women across the U.S., the virtual care clinic is committed to destigmatizing menopause but is also expanding its focus to address all aspects of midlife health, making Club Pilates and Pure Barre natural fits for collaboration.

“At Midi, we believe that movement and medical care should go hand-in-hand, especially during midlife when women’s health needs change so dramatically,” said Joanna Strober, CEO and Co-founder of Midi Health. “This partnership allows us to meet women in the spaces where they already feel strong and supported, and give them access to the expert, personalized care they deserve. Together with Club Pilates and Pure Barre, we’re making it easier for women to get the information, treatment, and confidence they need to take charge of their health.”

Participating studios at Club Pilates and Pure Barre are both extending an exclusive offer to existing Midi customers who would be interested in incorporating low impact, muscle-building workouts into their holistic wellness journey.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, California, Club Pilates has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises lists for nine consecutive years, featured multiple times in Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, and honored with Forbes’ Best Customer Service Award.. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors, including its 500-hour training program. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

ABOUT PURE BARRE

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is a leading barre brand offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, weight training, and restorative stretching. Its high-quality teachers receive specialized multi-tiered training, allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 10 years running and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

ABOUT MIDI HEALTH

Founded in 2021 by Joanna Strober and Sharon Meers, Midi Health is the fastest growing virtual care clinic focused on women navigating and preparing for midlife, with a special focus on hormone health, peri/menopause management, longevity, and aging well. With holistic treatment protocols created by world-class medical experts in hormone health, delivered by clinicians trained in women's midlife health, Midi Health provides patients with personalized care plans that include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching and more. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. Visit www.joinmidi.com to book your first visit and www.joinmidi.com/blog to learn more about all things midlife health.