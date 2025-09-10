ROYC, Elvinger Hoss, and GDA: Strategic Fund Architecture – Capturing the Next Wave of Private Capital

STOCKHOLM & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC, together with leading law firms Elvinger Hoss and GDA, today announced the publication of a joint white paper, Strategic Fund Architecture – Capturing the Next Wave of Private Capital. The report offers General Partners (GPs) and asset managers a practical roadmap to navigate Europe’s rapidly evolving fund structuring and distribution landscape.

With ELTIF 2.0 now in force, AIFMD II implementation approaching, and the EU’s Savings & Investments Union (SIU) expected to channel trillions of euros of household savings into long-term private markets, fund structuring has become a board-level strategic priority.

“Fund structuring is no longer just a back-office concern. Operational platforms and technology are now decisive in determining capital access, speed-to-market, and GP profitability,” said Mathias Leijon, Founder & President at ROYC. “This paper shows how integrating legal, operational, and technology architecture from day one transforms fund formation and lifecycle management into distinct competitive advantages.”

Key market forces shaping the next vintage cycle (2026–27):

Broadened LP base – from sovereign wealth funds to first-time HNWIs, requiring digital onboarding, transparent reporting, and harmonized data.

– from sovereign wealth funds to first-time HNWIs, requiring digital onboarding, transparent reporting, and harmonized data. Regulatory reform – ELTIF 2.0 and SIU create new channels to mass-affluent and retail markets, demanding compliant and scalable structures.

– ELTIF 2.0 and SIU create new channels to mass-affluent and retail markets, demanding compliant and scalable structures. Technology-driven scale – modular, cloud-native platforms lower cost-to-serve, accelerate time-to-market, and enable semi-liquid and evergreen funds alongside closed-end funds and co-investment vehicles.

For GPs, the next vintage cycle (2026–27) will set new benchmarks in fund design, governance, and investor experience. Firms that act now—embedding integrated operating platforms alongside best-in-class structuring—will secure lasting advantages in capital access and cost of capital.

The white paper provides actionable guidance across five dimensions: strategic scoping, wrapper selection, regulatory timelines, platform-driven operating models, and distribution activation. It also outlines use cases ranging from first-time managers seeking institutional-grade platforms to global GPs building cross-border strategies.

ABOUT ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimizing fund operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.