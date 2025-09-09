Hack The Box Selects The Nova Method™ as its Public Relations Agency of Record

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hack The Box, the leading platform for building threat-ready teams and organizations, has chosen The Nova Method™, an audience-first, AI-driven marketing communications and PR firm, as its agency of record. This strategic partnership underscores Hack The Box’s commitment to advancing its brand, deepening thought leadership, and sharpening competitive differentiation through a data-informed and narrative-rich approach.

“The Nova Method was a clear choice for this next phase of growth,” said Christine Bartlett, SVP, Marketing, Hack The Box. “Their unique blend of strategic insight, seasoned team, proven cybersecurity experience, and compelling ideas puts them in a league of their own. Their audience-focused approach is exactly what we need to amplify our voice to CISOs worldwide and reinforce our position as the global industry leader.”

Under this partnership, The Nova Method will lead the development and execution of comprehensive internal and external communications strategies. This includes media relations, messaging architecture, thought leadership campaigns, and data-driven programs designed to raise awareness and drive measurable impact. The agency was awarded the contract following a competitive RFP process, winning in part due to its strong track record of delivering business outcomes through communications.

“In today’s competitive cybersecurity landscape, precise audience alignment, authentic communication, and swift adaptation to industry trends are critical,” said Christine Perkett, CEO and co-founder of The Nova Method. “By applying our proven framework that blends strategic storytelling, AI-powered insights, and deep audience intelligence, we will drive measurable brand resonance and business impact.”

About The Nova Method™

The Nova Method is an audience-first, AI-driven marketing communications and PR agency built to help brands earn attention and inspire action in a distracted world. Our proprietary framework combines deep audience intelligence, compelling storytelling, and data-driven insights to create emotionally resonant campaigns. The result: authentic engagement that drives loyalty and measurable growth. For more information, visit www.thenovamethod.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the No. 1 cybersecurity readiness and upskilling platform, which combines hands-on offensive and defensive labs, AI-enhanced intelligence, and the power of community to help individuals and teams master cybersecurity and accelerate operational readiness. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box is renowned for its gamified labs and challenges that teach both offensive security (penetration testing, red teaming) and defensive security skills. The platform unites a global community of over 3.7 million members and is trusted by enterprises, governments, and universities. Hack The Box offers an all-in-one solution for continuous learning, certifications, and even talent sourcing, making it a pillar for cyber workforce development. For more information, visit hackthebox.com.