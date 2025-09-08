-

Lunda Construction Awarded $19.7 Million I-41 Bridges Project in Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $19.7 million for the I-41 Bridges Project. This project will remove eight deteriorating bridges and replace them with new widened and lengthened structures to accommodate the expansion of the I-41 corridor from Appleton to Green Bay in Northeast Wisconsin. To accommodate traffic through the first phase of construction, two existing structures will also be widened. Over 125,000 feet of temporary concrete barrier wall will be utilized to help maintain the safe flow of traffic throughout the project.

Work is expected to begin in September 2025 with substantial completion anticipated in November 2027. Lunda’s contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2025.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.

