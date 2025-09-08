-

FIBRA Macquarie México Expands Industrial Portfolio With Prime Mexico City Logistics Acquisition

  • 250 thousand sqft infill sale-and-leaseback with a leading global consumer company
  • FY25 NOI and AFFO contribution, with embedded rental growth at lease rollover

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced the acquisition of a prime industrial logistics facility in Vallejo, one of Mexico City’s most strategic urban logistics submarkets.

The transaction was structured as a sale-and-leaseback and completed on August 26, 2025, for a total cash consideration of US$34.8 million, excluding transaction costs and recoverable VAT. The property is leased under a three-year agreement to a leading global consumer company operating in the retail sector. The triple-net lease is denominated in U.S. dollars and includes a fixed rent escalation equivalent to a 6.9% CAGR over the lease term. It is expected to deliver pro forma Year 1 net operating income of approximately US$2.8 million. Upon lease expiry, FIBRAMQ expects to capture an uplift in rental rates, representing embedded real rent growth potential of approximately 20%.

“This transaction reflects an opportunistic acquisition aligned with our disciplined investment approach”, said Simon Hanna, FIBRA Macquarie’s Chief Executive Officer. “This asset further strengthens our presence in Mexico City, a market with strong fundamentals and robust rental growth trends, particularly for high-quality logistics and last-mile delivery space. While development remains our primary driver of long-term value creation, by securing a scarce, well-located infill asset through a sale-and-leaseback, we are adding exposure in Mexico City that also enhances our cashflow and positions the portfolio to capture future rental reversion, creating visible earnings and NAV accretion for our investors.”

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 243 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2025. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts

Investor relations contact:
Contact: Nikki Sacks
Tel: +52 (55) 9178 7700
Tel: +1 203 682 8263
Email: nikki.sacks@icrinc.com

For press inquiries, please contact:
FleishmanHillard México
Contact: Arturo García Arellano
Tel: +52 55 1452 5675
Email: arturo.garcia@fleishman.com

