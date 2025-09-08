FIBRA Macquarie México Expands Industrial Portfolio With Prime Mexico City Logistics Acquisition

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced the acquisition of a prime industrial logistics facility in Vallejo, one of Mexico City’s most strategic urban logistics submarkets.

The transaction was structured as a sale-and-leaseback and completed on August 26, 2025, for a total cash consideration of US$34.8 million, excluding transaction costs and recoverable VAT. The property is leased under a three-year agreement to a leading global consumer company operating in the retail sector. The triple-net lease is denominated in U.S. dollars and includes a fixed rent escalation equivalent to a 6.9% CAGR over the lease term. It is expected to deliver pro forma Year 1 net operating income of approximately US$2.8 million. Upon lease expiry, FIBRAMQ expects to capture an uplift in rental rates, representing embedded real rent growth potential of approximately 20%.

“This transaction reflects an opportunistic acquisition aligned with our disciplined investment approach”, said Simon Hanna, FIBRA Macquarie’s Chief Executive Officer. “This asset further strengthens our presence in Mexico City, a market with strong fundamentals and robust rental growth trends, particularly for high-quality logistics and last-mile delivery space. While development remains our primary driver of long-term value creation, by securing a scarce, well-located infill asset through a sale-and-leaseback, we are adding exposure in Mexico City that also enhances our cashflow and positions the portfolio to capture future rental reversion, creating visible earnings and NAV accretion for our investors.”

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 243 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2025. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

