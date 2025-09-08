Slomin’s Home Security Launches ShieldLink: The All-in-One Smart Home & Security Platform, Now Available Nationwide

HICKSVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slomin’s Home Security, a trusted leader with over 100 years of serving homeowners, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its advanced home security and automation platform—ShieldLink. More than just a security system, ShieldLink offers a comprehensive smart home solution built to enhance safety, intelligence, and convenience for your household.

The Future of Smart Home Security

Imagine a home where all your smart devices work together—seamlessly and effortlessly. With Slomin’s ShieldLink, that vision becomes reality. From a single, intuitive app, you can control lights, climate, door locks, music, blinds, TVs—just about anything in your home—whether you’re on the couch, on your commute, or across the country.

What is ShieldLink?

ShieldLink combines professional-grade security monitoring with cutting-edge smart home automation. Homeowners can lock doors, adjust the thermostat, switch lights on or off, view live camera feeds, and even create automated routines—all from a single dashboard.

With 24/7 access to Slomin’s expert programming team, every ShieldLink system can be customized to fit your lifestyle—whether that’s setting lights to welcome you home at sunset or adjusting your thermostat automatically when you leave for work.

Built-In Smart Technology

At the heart of ShieldLink is personalized security intelligence. The system can recognize familiar faces, detect unfamiliar activity, and send tailored alerts. That means you get the right notifications at the right time—without the noise.

Key Features Include:

All-in-One Control: Manage security, lighting, climate, and more from a single app.

Manage security, lighting, climate, and more from a single app. Advanced Protection: 24/7 professional monitoring and rapid response to keep your home safe.

24/7 professional monitoring and rapid response to keep your home safe. Personalized Automation: Create custom rules so your home responds to your routine.

Create custom rules so your home responds to your routine. Peace of Mind Anywhere: Stay connected and in control, no matter where you are.

Why Slomin’s?

For decades, Slomin’s has been synonymous with reliability, expert installation, and dedicated customer care. ShieldLink builds on that legacy—delivering the latest smart home technology backed by the same trusted service.

Discover ShieldLink

Experience the next level of home security and automation.

Visit Slominsshieldlink.com or call 1-800-ALARM-ME to learn more and schedule your installation