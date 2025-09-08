RFG Advisory Launches StrongHer Money® to Ready Advisors for $30 Trillion Wealth Opportunity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced the official launch of StrongHer Money®.

StrongHer Money® is a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated growth accelerator program that was created to equip Advisors with the training, resources and supportive community to attract, win, and serve female clients at all life stages. With a few options to engage with the program, Advisors gain access to a powerful ecosystem of self-paced learning, plug-and-play co-branded resources, tailored business coaching and community engagement.

Jillian Berry, Senior Director of StrongHer Money® at RFG Advisory, was a key architect in the program development, which is designed to help Advisors connect with one of the fastest growing and most financially influential demographics in wealth management, women. It’s expected that by 2030, women will control 67 percent of stock market wealth and inherit $30 trillion in investible assets.

“StrongHer Money® is more than a business growth strategy for Advisors that want to focus on the women’s market,” said Berry. “As the industry is evolving, Advisors have been asking for practical, actionable ways to effectively serve women at all life stages, and we built the StrongHer Money® Ambassador program to answer that call.”

The program goes beyond a single workshop. It is a comprehensive, enterprise-level growth engine, combining in-depth, track-based training rooted in behavioral science and user experience design; plug-and-play marketing and sales enablement tools; co-branded event kits; financial literacy guides; curated client education content, coupled with personalized 1:1 business coaching.

A distinguished group of industry leaders serves on the StrongHer Money® Advisory Council to provide strategic guidance, foster growth and drive innovation in support of the organization’s mission.

Members include:

Kate Healy, CEO and founder, Advokate IQ, LLC

Suzanne Siracuse, CEO and founder, Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, LLC

Heather Ettinger, CEO, Luma Thrive

Christine Weddell, wealth adviser, Volare

Dany Martin, partner and wealth adviser, WFA

Liz Fritz, co-founder and chief brand evangelist, F2 Strategy

Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, founder and money mindset coach, KBK

“70 percent of women change Advisors after inheriting wealth, marking a massive opportunity for many Advisors,” said Abby Salameh, chief growth officer at RFG Advisory. “Advisors who aren’t paying close attention also face a massive threat. That’s why we are arming them with the empathy, tools and confidence they need to build lasting, trust-based relationships with women.”

Advisors utilizing StrongHer Money receive tailored one-on-one business coaching to align growth goals with market opportunity, along with access to a nationwide peer network, webinars, boot camps and retreats. Together, these elements create a repeatable, scalable system that Advisors can implement immediately, without adding operational burden.

“It’s exciting to see the vision that Christine Wedell, Shannon Spotswood and I have been talking about becoming reality,” said StrongHer Money Advisory Board Member Dany Martin, MBA, partner and wealth advisor at WFA. “We’ve been implementing what we have learned from our peers and it’s been a force multiplier. Growth objectives are not achieved via hope—women are looking to form trusted Advisor relationships today, and those who act swiftly will be best equipped for success.”

