$315 Million Simplified Wealth Management Moves to Osaic from LPL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced Simplified Wealth Management has joined its growing network of independent advisors. Bringing $315 million in client assets, the Corona, Calif-based team moves to Osaic from LPL Financial.

Simplified Wealth Management is a values-based practice serving individuals, families and business owners nationwide, with a focus on business owners, physicians and women clients. Led by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kenichi Igarashi, and Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Aaron Johnson, the Simplified team also includes advisors Cory Leckie and Joshua Mason.

“Osaic’s business development resources and integrated technology stack made our decision to join an easy one,” Igarashi said. “Our mission is to simplify the complex and to serve as a go-to resource for our clients. As part of the Osaic community, we can expand on our mission and offer enhanced resources, succession planning support and a more holistic wealth management experience to benefit clients for generations to come.”

Simplified Wealth Management emphasizes understanding clients beyond their finances, helping them define goals, passions and aspirations. The firm’s comprehensive services include financial planning, retirement, insurance and estate planning, and guidance during major life transitions. Affiliating with Osaic allows the team to build on its fiduciary commitment and client-first philosophy while expanding its reach and services.

“Kenichi, Aaron and the entire Simplified team embody the entrepreneurial spirit and client-first commitment we value in our partners,” said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development at Osaic. “Their focus on becoming an essential resource for clients—especially business owners and families navigating complex financial decisions—makes them an outstanding addition to Osaic.”

Simplified is the latest advisor team to join Osaic from LPL, following the affiliation of Providence Wealth Planning and is the most recent in a string of recruitments including the addition of Knoxville-based TrustFirst.

About Osaic:

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients’ dreams. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.