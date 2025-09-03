American Home Shield Donates Tiny Homes for Veterans and Military Families

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home warranties, today announced its collaboration with Operation Tiny Home, a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality, custom tiny housing solutions for veterans and individuals facing housing instability.

Through this collaboration, American Home Shield has donated three tiny homes to Project Sanctuary in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The homes will be part of Project Sanctuary’s Tiny Homes Village and will house military veterans and their families as they participate in therapeutic retreats and receive essential mental health care.

“We’re honored to work alongside Operation Tiny Home and Project Sanctuary to support the service members and their families who have given so much for our country,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor’s chairman and chief executive officer. “At American Home Shield, one of our core values is to help others, and this collaboration is a testament to what can be accomplished when purpose-driven organizations and people come together. These homes will make a lasting impact on veterans and their families for generations.”

The homes were officially donated during a gifting ceremony at Project Sanctuary’s Tiny Homes Village in Pagosa Springs on August 20. The ceremony featured remarks from leaders at America Home Shield, Operation Tiny Home, and Project Sanctuary – highlighting each organization’s commitment to veterans and the value the homes will have on military families and the local community.

“Safe, dignified housing is the foundation for healing, stability, and connection,” said Gabrielle Rapport, Founder and Executive Director, Operation Tiny Home. “This collaboration and gift of these homes, made possible through the extraordinary generosity of American Home Shield and in collaboration with Project Sanctuary, reflects what is possible when organizations come together with a shared vision.”

Beyond this collaboration, American Home Shield supports the military community by offering a discount for any U.S. veteran – active military, reservists and former service members: 20% off any AHS plan for the first year.*

The leading home warranty company also provided a home warranty to a veteran as part of a Military Makeover segment with Montel Williams. It is also now providing 10 service members with hands-on civilian job training and experience as they transition out of the military.

“The Tiny Homes for Healing initiative is more than new buildings - it’s the creation of sanctuaries where military families can rest, reconnect, and rebuild,” said Heather Ehle Ray, Founder and CEO, Project Sanctuary. “We are beyond grateful for the generosity of our sponsors and the support of our community as these homes represent hope, healing, and a future full of possibility.”

You can learn more about American Home Shield, these donations, and its commitment to supporting veterans here.

*Available to new American Home Shield members only. Upon renewal, the discount will become $5 off/month. Offer cannot be retroactively applied or combined with another offer. Discount only available for single-family homes under 5,000 sq. ft. (includes condos and townhomes). Coverage not available in all areas.

About Frontdoor, Inc.

Frontdoor is the industry leader in home warranties and new home structural warranties, and a leading provider of on-demand home repair and maintenance services. As the parent company of two leading brands – American Home Shield and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty – totaling more than two million members – we bring over 50 years of experience in the home warranty category, a cultivated national network of independent service contractors, and a reputation for delivering quality service and product innovation. American Home Shield, the leader in home warranties, gives homeowners peace of mind, budget protection and convenience, covering up to 29 home systems and appliances from costly and unexpected breakdowns. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is the leader in new home structural warranties, providing home builders with coverage for structural failures. These two brands, together with Frontdoor’s cutting-edge on-demand services, provide an unbeatable combination that meets the full suite of homeowner repair and maintenance needs. For more information about Frontdoor, Inc., please visit frontdoorhome.com.

About Operation Tiny Home

Operation Tiny Home is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality, custom tiny housing solutions for veterans and individuals facing housing instability. Through its Building a Better Future for Veterans program, Operation Tiny Home partners with organizations nationwide to create sustainable, life-changing housing opportunities. Learn more: www.OperationTinyHome.org.

About Project Sanctuary

Project Sanctuary is a nationally recognized nonprofit headquartered in Pagosa Springs, CO, dedicated to helping military families reconnect, heal, and thrive. Through evidence-based therapeutic retreats and long-term case management, Project Sanctuary addresses mental health, family dynamics, and the complex challenges of life during and after military service. The new tiny homes at Patriot Pines will provide families with privacy, stability, and a healing environment during their retreats. Learn more: www.ProjectSanctuary.us.