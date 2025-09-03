Lenovo Enters the Karting World and Becomes the Title Sponsor of the Lenovo Kalì Kart Team

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo and Gruppo CRG today announced a multi-year partnership that will see the global technology powerhouse become the Group’s Technology Partner, expanding the organization’s technical capabilities through advanced telemetry and data analytics, while also optimizing kart production at headquarters. As part of the agreement, Lenovo will also become Title Sponsor of the newly renamed Lenovo Kalì Kart Team, dedicated to developing the most promising young drivers under the age of 16.

Founded in 1960 in Lonato del Garda, Italy, Kalì Kart is one of the most well-known brands in international karting and has been owned since 1986 by Gruppo CRG – one of the world’s major innovation and manufacturing hubs in the karting industry. Kalì Kart and Gruppo CRG have each contributed to a combined track record of 27 World Titles, 26 international titles, and several national championship wins. Over the years, the Group has signed and coached legendary drivers such as Michael Schumacher and Alex Zanardi, as well as current Formula 1® stars like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Nico Hülkenberg, and, more recently, Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto.

"Our partnership with Lenovo will provide strategic resources to the most talented drivers on their path toward professional motorsports, and help us set a new standard for innovation and high performance on global karting circuits by delivering the technology needed to succeed in the most competitive international championships,” commented Marco Angeletti, Marketing Director at Gruppo CRG. “With Lenovo’s support, we will greatly enhance the quality of our design and production processes by leveraging the most advanced AI tools. We’ve already begun integrating Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology, with impressive results in data analysis – both on track and remotely – as well as in simulations”.

To prepare for the next step in its evolution, the Group has turned to Lenovo to provide world-class technology infrastructure to lead innovation in the sport and further enhance on-track performance. From high-performing workstations and AI PCs to AI-ready servers, Motorola smartphones, and innovative solutions and services, Lenovo’s tech will power every aspect of the Group’s operations, from high-speed data acquisition and analysis, vehicle design, aerodynamic simulations, to remote collaboration, and more.

Lenovo’s technology will also support driver development. Lenovo devices will be used for coaching, enabling young athletes to analyze their performance and better understand their driving style. Additionally, the new Lenovo Kart Academy will be created to nurture the most talented drivers. Each season, a select group of emerging stars from the Lenovo Kalì Kart team will join the program and benefit from exclusive educational opportunities – including physical and mental training through collaborations with third-party providers such as Formula Medicine. The Academy drivers will also receive management support and benefit from tailored marketing and communications programs, with the goal of paving the way for their entry into Formula 1 in the coming years.

“We are proud to continue Lenovo’s strong legacy in motorsports by partnering with Gruppo CRG. Motorsports are the perfect testing ground for our technology, pushing it to the limit in demanding, mission-critical environments and showcasing how innovation can enhance operations, improve performance and create better experiences for all,” commented Alberto Spinelli, EMEA CMO at Lenovo. “This partnership is especially meaningful as it will enable us to contribute to the growth and education of the next generation of drivers – giving them the tools they need to become faster drivers, stronger team players, and ultimately, more complete athletes and individuals.”

As one of the world’s largest providers of computing devices to the educational sector, Lenovo is deeply committed to developing future talent and advancing STEM learning, through a range of global initiatives and partnerships like STEM Racing. Together with Gruppo CRG, Lenovo will explore opportunities to expand this partnership beyond karting, leveraging the team’s expertise, data, and personalities to create new STEM initiatives for students worldwide.

Finally, Lenovo’s brand will be prominently featured across all the team’s karts and official apparel – from drivers’ racing suits and helmets to uniforms – as well as on hospitality facilities, technical equipment, and the team’s digital and social channels.

The upcoming FIA Karting World Cup, taking place in Cremona, Italy, on September 28, will be the first opportunity to see the Lenovo Kalì Kart team on track under its new name and branding, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the team’s storied legacy.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Gruppo CRG

Gruppo CRG is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of go-karts. It owns two brands — CRG and Kalì Kart — which it manages directly through two separate racing teams competing in the FIA Karting Championships and the most prestigious international events (WSK and Champions of the Future). The Group also produces technology for other prominent karting brands such as DR, Monster K, and GP Racing. From a sporting perspective, Gruppo CRG is one of the most successful organizations in the history of karting, with 27 World Championships and 25 FIA World Cups to its name, along with hundreds of national and continental titles. Kalì Kart and CRG are also the teams that trained several drivers who have reached Formula 1, including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and, more recently, Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto — a result of the company’s long-standing commitment to developing and promoting young karting talent. In addition to its Racing Division, CRG is also active in the Rental Kart sector, offering a complete range of karts — including a fully electric model. The company also organizes corporate team-building and Incentive events through a dedicated division coordinated by the marketing department. Commercially, the Group has a network of over 100 distributors across five continents and manufactures its go-karts in Desenzano del Garda, Italy, at a 12,500 m² production facility staffed by more than 70 employees under the leadership of President Giancarlo Tinini. For more information about Gruppo CRG and Kalì Kart, please visit the official websites:www.kartcrg.com / www.kalikart.com