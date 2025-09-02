World's First Spatial Agentic Browser That Works While You Rest—Fellou CE Launches

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fellou, creator of the world’s first agentic AI browser and architect of a new human–computer interface, today announced the launch of Fellou CE (Concept Edition)—the world's first spatial agentic browser to introduce a revolutionary Z-axis to user interfaces. This dimensional leap reimagines the browser, transforming how users connect with AI and experience digital workspaces.

"Fellou CE is the first major step toward our vision of creating a 'Jarvis for everyone'—a personal AI that operates seamlessly across all devices, achieving deep collaboration between humans and machines."

Fellou CE marks a paradigm shift from traditional flat browser experiences to an immersive spatial workspace where productivity, AI interaction, and information management converge in unprecedented ways.

"While the core Fellou provides a stable and powerful digital system for productivity, Fellou CE is our dedicated space for pushing boundaries—a place where we experiment with what the future of interaction could be," said Dominic Xie, CEO of Fellou. "For the first time, we're adding a Z-axis to the user interface, creating a tangible layer of depth on your screen. Imagine your desktop is no longer flat; it's now a spatial environment where you and your AI can work side-by-side on any task."

A New Dimension of Interaction

Fellou CE introduces a revolutionary spatial interface that unlocks the full potential of its powerful agentic core. This new dimension of interaction is built on groundbreaking capabilities that enhance Fellou's signature features like Deep Action and Agentic Memory.

Fellou Home: A centralized spatial hub that organizes bookmarks, browse history, local files, and task lists in an intuitive, three-dimensional interface that reduces cognitive load and eliminates tab juggling. It serves as the command center for organizing outputs generated by Agentic Memory and other core functions.

Dynamic Multitasking: This intelligent workspace management automatically creates dedicated spatial zones for agent activities. It provides a visual workspace for the existing Deep Action feature, maintaining a clean separation between human and AI operations while enabling seamless collaboration.

Parallel Multi-Agent Operations: Multiple agents can simultaneously research markets, draft reports, and analyze data in separate spatial layers, maintaining coordination and avoiding interference.

What Sets Fellou CE Apart

From Prompt-Response to Task Decomposition & Planning: Transforms AI from a reactive tool into a proactive collaborator that breaks down complex, multi-step workflows into manageable, executable components with full oversight.

From Cloud-Based Agents to Local-First On-Device Execution: Ensures sensitive information never leaves users' devices while maintaining full AI capabilities, eliminating privacy concerns, latency issues, and connectivity dependencies.

From Unstructured Text Generation to Actionable Visualization: Delivers interactive, visual elements within the spatial interface that can be directly manipulated and integrated into workflows, reducing cognitive load and accelerating decision-making.

Beyond Traditional Browser Limitations

Fellou CE integrates advanced capabilities from the core Fellou platform to eliminate longstanding productivity friction. But it’s the Concept Edition’s spatial interface that unlocks a new class of agentic tools—designed to streamline execution, reduce cognitive load, and surface intelligence that traditional browsers miss.

Fellou CE automates complex workflows with scheduled execution, allowing users to set multi-step processes—like market scans or report generation—to run at designated times without manual oversight. With @Web, users can instantly extract structured insights from any webpage—no copy-paste, no tab switching. Local file integration enables seamless drag-and-drop of PDFs, documents, and images directly into the interface for immediate agentic analysis.

Fellou CE also surfaces hidden intelligence that traditional browsers overlook, revealing embedded contacts, buried data points, and obscured page elements. To ensure transparency, every Deep Action includes a clear preview of Spark usage, empowering users to make confident, cost-aware decisions.

Availability and Access

Fellou CE will be available worldwide starting September 2, 2025, with a special 7-day open and free access period. The platform operates on a freemium model, offering comprehensive core features at no cost while providing premium subscription options for advanced capabilities. Users can register at fellou.ai to join the launch and experience the future of autonomous web interaction.

A Vision for the Future of Human-Computer Interaction

Fellou CE represents more than a browser upgrade—it's a fundamental reimagining of how humans and AI can collaborate in digital spaces. Fellou's long-term mission extends far beyond browsing automation, envisioning a universal and personal AI assistant that truly understands users and supports them across every device in their digital lives.

"Our ultimate goal is to liberate people from repetitive tasks, freeing them to focus on creative and strategic work," said Dominic Xie. "Fellou CE is the first major step toward our vision of creating a 'Jarvis for everyone'—a personal AI that, through generative UI, operates seamlessly across all devices, achieving deep collaboration between humans and machines."

About Fellou

Based in Silicon Valley, Fellou created the world’s first agentic browser—an AI-native productivity platform built for autonomous, goal-driven work. As the originator of agentic computing, Fellou is redefining human-computer interaction. By embedding intelligent agents that execute multi-step workflows across web pages, local files, and applications, Fellou delivers tangible outputs such as reports, code, music, and visualizations. Powered by the open-source Eko framework and designed for privacy-first, local-first intelligence, Fellou evolves through memory-based personalization to become a trusted digital companion.

Since launching in April 2025, Fellou has attracted more than 1,000,000 users and is redefining digital productivity as a deeply human experience. Founded by 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree Dominic Xie and supported by a global team of LLM and browser experts, Fellou is building the foundation of the agent economy—enabling users and developers to co-create the future of autonomous productivity.

To access Fellou CE’s press kit, please click here.

