Ball Over Everything in NBA® 2K26; Superstar and Leave No Doubt Editions Now Available

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 2K announced that the Superstar Edition and Leave No Doubt* Edition of NBA® 2K26, the latest iteration of the highly successful NBA video game simulation series, has tipped off on Early Access for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. All other editions, including the Standard Edition and WNBA Edition (GameStop exclusive in the U.S.), will be available worldwide starting September 5, 2025, on PS5, PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch™ 2, and PC via Steam. Players on Gen 9 will experience enhanced skill-based gameplay updates, the full integration of WNBA players in MyTEAM, the introduction of Crews in The City, a fresh new prelude storyline in MyCAREER and more.

“With fast and fluid gameplay at its core, this year’s release introduces a host of new features and improvements designed to deliver a personalized experience for both casual and competitive players,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. Share

“With fast and fluid gameplay at its core, this year’s release introduces a host of new features and improvements designed to deliver a personalized experience for both casual and competitive players,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “From the brand-new ProPLAY Motion Engine and a fresh MyCAREER storyline to the addition of WNBA players in MyTEAM and Crews in The City, every aspect of NBA 2K26 has been crafted to engage and challenge players in exciting new ways.”

The latest innovations coming to Gen 9 platforms include:

Powered by ProPLAY - NBA 2K26 is faster, smoother, and offers more rewarding skill-based gameplay for players of all levels . Featuring the biggest leap in player movement since NBA 2K21 , the all-new dynamic ProPLAY Motion Engine uses machine-learning technology to deliver realistic on-court movement. Players can dominate the competition with new offensive updates - from Enhanced Rhythm Shooting and Signature Go-To Post Shots to advanced controls like no-dip catch-and-shoots and slow-motion Eurosteps.

is faster, smoother, and offers more rewarding skill-based gameplay for players of all levels Featuring the biggest leap in player movement since , the all-new dynamic ProPLAY Motion Engine uses machine-learning technology to deliver realistic on-court movement. Players can dominate the competition with new offensive updates - from Enhanced Rhythm Shooting and Signature Go-To Post Shots to advanced controls like no-dip catch-and-shoots and slow-motion Eurosteps. MyCAREER: Out of Bounds - The new MyCAREER storyline features the equivalent of five motion pictures’ worth of storytelling and content. Players will start their journey as an unknown prospect from a small town all the way to the NBA. They’ll compete against top high school prospects in the country and join a club league team, all to prove they have what it takes to be drafted.

The new MyCAREER storyline features the equivalent of five motion pictures’ worth of storytelling and content. Players will start their journey as an unknown prospect from a small town all the way to the NBA. They’ll compete against top high school prospects in the country and join a club league team, all to prove they have what it takes to be drafted. WNBA Takes the Court in MyTEAM - A first for NBA 2K, WNBA Player Cards are fully integrated into all MyTEAM modes and features on Gen 9 and Gen 8. With the introduction of WNBA athletes, players can mix and match stars from both leagues - unlocking more roster possibilities than ever before. With attributes and Badges functioning identically for WNBA and NBA Player Cards, gameplay is balanced and consistent no matter who is on the court. To complete the expansion, a dedicated WNBA Domination tier, all WNBA uniforms, and the entirety of the league's set of court floors (featuring the NBA three-point line) have been added to MyTEAM.

A first for WNBA Player Cards are fully integrated into all MyTEAM modes and features on Gen 9 and Gen 8. With the introduction of WNBA athletes, players can mix and match stars from both leagues - unlocking more roster possibilities than ever before. With attributes and Badges functioning identically for WNBA and NBA Player Cards, gameplay is balanced and consistent no matter who is on the court. To complete the expansion, a dedicated WNBA Domination tier, all WNBA uniforms, and the entirety of the league's set of court floors (featuring the NBA three-point line) have been added to MyTEAM. MyTEAM Revamped - MyTEAM updates don’t stop there. The card-collecting mode also debuts new Game Changer Cards, the introduction of 10-player 5v5 co-op games in All-Star Team Up, the return of Sunset Beach at night in Triple Threat Park - featuring new head-to-head 2v2 courts - the new Breakout: Gauntlet mode, MyTEAM Arena and so much more.

MyTEAM updates don’t stop there. The card-collecting mode also debuts new Game Changer Cards, the introduction of 10-player 5v5 co-op games in All-Star Team Up, the return of Sunset Beach at night in Triple Threat Park - featuring new head-to-head 2v2 courts - the new Breakout: Gauntlet mode, MyTEAM Arena and so much more. Parks Are Back in The City: Competition, community, and status are at the center of The City. Featuring the most compact and accessible layout yet, players can hit the court quicker when everything is within reach. Parks are back in NBA 2K26 adding a layer of nostalgia to The City with a different Park environment released every Season. Players can also rally friends and community members to establish their own affiliations in the all-new Crews feature.

Competition, community, and status are at the center of The City. Featuring the most compact and accessible layout yet, players can hit the court quicker when everything is within reach. Parks are back in adding a layer of nostalgia to The City with a different Park environment released every Season. Players can also rally friends and community members to establish their own affiliations in the all-new Crews feature. Leverage New Insights in MyPLAYER Builder: MyPLAYER Builder doubles down on community favorite features making the creation process easier to understand for rookies and more customizable for seasoned pros. NBA 2K26 delivers new tools and insights like the Animation Glossary, Build By Badges feature, and Scouting Report to educate players on the strengths and limitations of their build from the very beginning.

MyPLAYER Builder doubles down on community favorite features making the creation process easier to understand for rookies and more customizable for seasoned pros. delivers new tools and insights like the Animation Glossary, Build By Badges feature, and Scouting Report to educate players on the strengths and limitations of their build from the very beginning. More Storylines, More Possibilities in MyNBA: Endless possibilities await in the role-playing sandbox mode now featuring 30 unique MyGM Offseason Scenarios based on today’s NBA. Players can celebrate their championships properly in MyNBA with new dynamic banners to honor titles wins, reflecting the legacy and stories created over years.

NBA 2K26 Seasons includes all-new rewards and earnable content every six weeks kicking off with Season 1 on August 29 and running for 8 seasons. Each Season comes with 40 Levels of seasonal rewards and items for players to earn, while the Season 1 Pro Pass (sold separately) features an additional 40 Levels of premium content to earn before the end of Season 1.

Visit the NBA 2K26 official website for a full breakdown of the SKU details and more information.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K26 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.

Follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K26 news.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Access to online or bonus features, content, or services, including MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W Online, and Play Now Online, may require internet connection, online account registration, and/or may not be accessible by accounts registered to users below the age of 13 (minimum age varies). See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details. ProPLAY, The City, The W, and MyNBA are only available for Gen 9 NBA 2K26. Crossplay is only available for Gen 9 NBA 2K26 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Game includes optional in-game purchases and paid random items. Some in-game content may require download and/or online gameplay to unlock. Conditions and availability restrictions may apply, see https://nba.2k.com/2k26/faq/. Online console play may require separate paid platform subscription and account registration. Terms apply.

*The Leave No Doubt Edition is only available to purchase through September 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, Gearbox and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, TopSpin® as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.