The Fresh Market Joins Feeding America® to End Hunger This September

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fresh Market, Inc. is proud to announce its continued partnership with Feeding America® for a special fundraising event during September's Hunger Action Month®. With 47 million people in the United States experiencing food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children, this initiative aims to help people facing hunger get the food they need now while creating long-term solutions for tomorrow.

Throughout September, guests at The Fresh Market’s 171 stores will have the opportunity to round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar or make a donation of their choice. Every $1 dollar donated helps provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. 90% of the funds raised at each store location will go directly to support the partner food bank in that community, based on zip code. Additionally, 10% will support the activities of the Feeding America national organization.

“We’re proud to once again join forces with Feeding America on this important initiative,” said Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer of The Fresh Market. “Through this partnership, our guests have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference simply by rounding up their purchases. Together, we’re helping to ensure that more individuals and families have reliable access to nutritious food.”

Last year, The Fresh Market raised more than $160,407 through this initiative. This year, the specialty food retailer aims to exceed that amount and provide even more support to people experiencing food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month is an annual nationwide campaign each September led by Feeding America to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire collective action. At a time when the cost of basic needs like groceries and health care is out of reach for millions, hunger in America is a crisis—and together, we can meet this moment.

“It takes many hands to make sure every person facing hunger gets the food they need,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Our vision for an end to hunger requires partnership with like-minded organizations like The Fresh Market. We are grateful for their work in continuing to ensure people have access to the food they need to thrive, especially at a time of urgent need.”

In addition to the current fundraiser, The Fresh Market is committed to giving back to the communities it serves by regularly donating unsold food to local Feeding America partner food banks. This ongoing effort helps alleviate the impact of food insecurity and supports Feeding America’s overall mission to end hunger in America.

Join The Fresh Market and Feeding America this September in working together to end hunger. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

Rated by USA Today as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies in 2025, voted #1 in three categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024—“Best Grocery Store Bakery,” “Best Grocery Store Deli,” and “Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods”—and recognized for three consecutive years as the “Best Grocery Store in America.” The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states across the U.S. and one Spirits & Wine store, inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest.

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.