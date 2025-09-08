HuneX Launches “AI Gallery” on Android — Three AI-generated Art Series Featuring Beautiful Japanese Women Now Available
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUNEX CO.,LTD. (Head Office: Kokubunji, Tokyo; President: Fumihiko Ariizumi) has released three titles in the “AI Gallery” series, an entertainment app featuring AI-generated photos and short videos of beautiful Japanese women.
The “AI Gallery” series launched on Google Play for Android on August 1, 2025.
About "AI Gallery" for Android
“AI Gallery” is a new gallery app featuring AI-generated artworks of beautiful Japanese women.
It includes 300 high-quality images and short videos, offering a variety of styles and themes on smartphones and tablets.
Series Lineup
AI Gallery -City Girls-: A collection of sophisticated fashion and expressions in urban settings.
AI Gallery -Kimono-: The beauty of Japanese culture, seasonal scenery, and traditional kimonos.
AI Gallery -Onsen-: Soothing hot-spring resorts that evoke relaxation and tranquility.
Main Features
300 realistic, AI-generated images of women and 30 short videos. Save favorites and enjoy them in a slideshow.
PREMIUM version: unlock an additional 270 short videos, remove ads, and enable full-screen display.
About the AI
We use KLING AI technology for video generation.
Comments for the media
We are excited to present City Girls, Kimono, and Onsen—three new visual experiences that fuse AI and art. We hope you enjoy the dynamic videos and relaxing moments they offer.
Product Information
Title: AI Gallery Series
Developer: HUNEX CO.,LTD.
Supported OS: Android
Price: Free (in-app purchases available). PREMIUM (upgrade): JPY150 (US$0.99) each (tax included)
Distribution date: August 1, 2025
Supported languages: Japanese / English / German / French / Italian / Korean / Spanish / Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese / Russian / Portuguese
Store URL
AI Gallery -City Girls-
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hunex.aigallery001
AI Gallery -Kimono-
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hunex.aigallery002
AI Gallery -Onsen-
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hunex.aigallery003
Rights notice: (C)HuneX
"AI Gallery" already available on Steam
This series is already available on Steam.
In addition to the gallery function, the Steam version includes a clock function and a slide puzzle.
Clearing each puzzle unlocks a short video, combining visual beauty with a touch of brain-teasing play.
Platform: Steam
Price: JPY350 (US$2.99) each (tax included)
Store URL: AI Gallery -City Girls-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3532380/AI_Gallery_City_Girls/
AI Gallery -Kimono-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3564130/AI_Gallery_Kimono/
AI Gallery -Onsen-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3564140/AI_Gallery_Onsen/
Contacts
For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact
Company: HUNEX CO.,LTD.
Contact: Saito
E-mail: products_sp@hunex.co.jp
Inquiry form: https://www.hunex.co.jp/?page_id=149