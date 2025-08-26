World Wide Technology Partners with Ideas en Acción to Support Women in STEM Across Costa Rica

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, has partnered with Ideas en Acción to launch Red MenTe: Employability Boost, a professional development initiative designed to equip women across Costa Rica with the skills and tools needed to succeed in high-demand STEM fields. The program will engage 60 participants from the Red MenTe, Ideas en Acción’s National Network of Women in Technology.

Through this partnership, more than 50 women from the MenTe Network will receive full scholarships to participate in a 16-week virtual training program, gaining certifications in areas such as data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital mobility. Courses will be delivered through WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions.

“WWT is committed to creating more access to education and employment in the technology sector,” said Elkin Suarez Durall, General Manager, WWT Costa Rica. “By enabling access to our ATC, we are empowering participants not just with technical skills, but also with the confidence and experience needed to navigate the future of work.”

In addition to technical training, participants will receive career-readiness support through workshops on resume building, mock interviews and one-on-one mentoring sessions designed to strengthen skills such as strategic communication, teamwork, leadership and overall professional development.

As part of the program, WWT and Ideas en Acción will also host in-person learning sessions at the WWT Costa Rica office, providing participants with valuable face time with industry role models and opportunities for hands-on experience.

“No matter their background, women from across the country will now have access to knowledge and opportunities that can transform their lives,” said Noelia Murillo, Executive Director, Ideas en Acción. “This collaboration allows us to open new doors in the technology sector.”

This initiative reflects WWT’s passion for developing tomorrow's leaders. WWT nurtures the next generation by investing in STEM-focused education, internships and work-based learning opportunities around the globe. Through WWT’s efforts and investments, the company strives to grow and retain individuals capable of leading in the future. Women in Action marks a significant step in WWT Costa Rica’s community engagement efforts and aligns with its broader mission to drive innovation.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for organizations around the globe. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 12,000 employees across WWT and Softchoice and more than 60 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 14 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place To Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.

About Ideas en Acción

Ideas en Acción is a community that promotes access and the co-generation of knowledge, skills, opportunities for well-being. Their work is based on collaborative innovation, with the purpose of preparing change agents for the Knowledge Era, leaving no one behind. Their main focus is to empower Costa Rican women by developing strategic and technical skills that enhance their employability and improve their quality of life. Ideas en Acción is a non-profit association that was born in 2014 from a TEDx event under the premise of taking the ideas presented into collaborative action.

