York Regional Police deploys Standard Field Systems’ app to streamline sobriety checks

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Field Systems (SFS), a Canadian public safety technology company born out of Punchcard Systems, has deployed its flagship mobile app, Evidex for the Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), across York Regional Police (YRP) operations, empowering officers to complete roadside sobriety tests up to 50% faster with greater accuracy and real-time data capture — contributing to a 166% increase in roadside sobriety assessments since launch.

As impaired driving remains one of Canada’s top public safety concerns, with incidents often spiking over holidays and long weekends, the Standardized Field Sobriety Test — a series of tests used by law enforcement to assess whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs — is more critical than ever. Evidex for SFST equips YRP officers with a faster, more consistent process that helps keep impaired drivers off the road and communities safer.

“Evidex brings speed, consistency, and transparency to a process that hasn’t changed in decades,” said Sam Jenkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Standard Field Systems. “It means quicker roadside stops for drivers and better intelligence for police, so resources can be focused where they’re needed most. We’re proud to put this technology in the hands of YRP’s incredible first responders.”

How does Evidex for SFST work?

Evidex for SFST replaces slow, fragmented paper records with digitized, audit-ready data captured instantly. Each sobriety test is automatically time-stamped, geo-tagged, and stored with a secure audit trail, giving law enforcement agencies a uniform dataset for analysis and drivers a faster, fairer roadside experience.

Officers follow a guided, step-by-step interface that reduces distractions and minimizes the risk of human error. Its intuitive, familiar design keeps training time low, allowing officers to deploy it confidently in the field.

“This is about giving officers smarter tools to work faster and fairer, while ensuring the public benefits from a more transparent process,” said Constable Reed Holland, Traffic Programs Coordinator at York Regional Police. “It’s a win for road safety and operational efficiency.”

The app’s built-in analytics directs enforcement to high-risk areas, helping YRP identify high-risk areas for targeted RIDE programs and impaired driving patrols. This technology allows for more officers on patrol, greater visibility, and stronger community safety.

The deployment of Evidex for SFST is one of the latest initiatives in York Regional Police’s Connected Officer program — a digital transformation strategy that equips officers with mobile tools to streamline workflows, reduce paperwork, and strengthen public engagement. From e-Notes to digital evidence capture, the program helps officers make faster decisions and deliver a more transparent roadside experience.

Visit www.standardfield.co to learn more about Evidex for SFST and how it’s modernizing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

About Standard Field Systems

Standard Field Systems is a Canadian technology company developing purpose-built digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, data integrity, and frontline decision-making in law enforcement and public safety. Evidex for SFST, its flagship product, standardizes and accelerates roadside sobriety testing while delivering data-driven, actionable insights.

About Punchcard

Punchcard Systems is a Canadian digital transformation innovation consultancy that helps organizations turn complex problems into purposeful, human-centred software solutions. We partner with over 250 clients across Canada and the U.S. to push the boundaries of what thoughtful technology can do for business, community, and society.

About York Regional Police

York Regional Police includes over 1,600 sworn officers and 700 civilian staff, recognized as a 2025 Greater Toronto Top Employer and an internationally respected policing leader. We serve 1.2 million residents in one of Canada’s most diverse and fastest-growing regions, representing more than 200 ethnic origins, 10 religions and 16 languages, across communities ranging from rural areas to major urban centres.