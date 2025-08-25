Elliptic Labs Signs a Multi-Year License Agreement, Cementing AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform as Core to Major Laptop Customer’s Roadmap

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over half a billion devices, has signed a multi-year agreement with a current laptop customer. The new agreement introduces an expanded licensing structure to also cover PC accessories and underscores the customer’s commitment to deploying Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ more broadly across its next-generation commercial laptop portfolio.

Earlier this year, the customer decided to embed Elliptic Labs’ AI platform within its proprietary software stack rather than deploying the AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform via a third-party app. By adopting Elliptic Labs’ technology at the core of its platform, the customer streamlines deployment, reduces reliance on external software, and establishes Elliptic Labs as a foundation of its long-term smart device strategy.

“This is a landmark agreement for Elliptic Labs,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “By deepening and broadening the integration of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into their device and accessories portfolio, the customer is demonstrating strong commitment to deploy our technology as a key driver of their future interoperability solutions. This contract strengthens our position in the AI PC market, enabling us to scale our platform across more devices, operating systems, and user experiences.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we’re not just adapting to the future of technology – we’re actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.