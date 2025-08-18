Amentum’s Jacobs Technology Inc. Selected for $4B Space Force Range Contract

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jacobs Technology Inc., has been awarded the Space Force Range Contract (SFRC) by the United States Space Force (USSF), Space Systems Command, with a ceiling value of $4 billion. The company’s role on this contract will support the Space Force’s broad vision of enabling the efficient, high-capacity multi-user Spaceports and deliver engineering solutions to protect U.S. national security.

"We’re leveraging that deep institutional knowledge, combined with our modern capabilities, to help the Space Force drive mission assurance, accelerate launch readiness, and realize the full potential of a multi-user spaceport future.” Share

“Amentum will execute this contract to ensure the Space Force maintains assured access to space in support of national security, exploration, and commercial missions,” said Mark Walter, president of Amentum Engineering & Technology group. “Our team has the unmatched experience and expertise to enable the Space Force to meet its mission demands today and transform for the space launches of tomorrow.”

Under this contract, Amentum will provide systems engineering, cybersecurity, integration, logistics, sustainment, operations, and program management solutions to support Assured Access to Space (AATS) Space Systems Command and realize the USSF’s goal to modernize the Launch and Test Range System (LTRS). Updating the LTRS will enable a high-cadence, multi-user spaceport model for national security, space exploration, and commercial launch operations.

Amentum’s initiatives under SFRC include implementation of a consolidated LTRS strategy, Spaceport CONOPS, enhanced range resilience, digital transformation and modernization, and the recruitment and retention of low-density/high-demand technical talent such as machinists, radar specialists, data scientists, and engineers.

“This award builds on decades of trusted performance supporting the nation’s space launch infrastructure,” said Steve Arnette, Amentum’s chief operating officer. “We’re leveraging that deep institutional knowledge, combined with our modern capabilities, to help the Space Force drive mission assurance, accelerate launch readiness, and realize the full potential of a multi-user spaceport future.”

The 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract starts June 1, 2025. The work will take place across both the Eastern and Western Ranges, including Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and several geographically separated units. Amentum will begin transition activities immediately, in partnership with USSF, to maintain continuity and readiness in anticipation of growing launch demand.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Follow @Amentum_corp on X

Follow Amentum on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.