MANSCAPED® Launches New Loyalty Program, Members Only Rewards

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shop. Earn. Shave. MANSCAPED®, the global leader in men’s grooming, is rolling out Members Only Rewards, an elevated loyalty program that goes beyond points to integrate seamlessly with the brand’s longtime subscription offering. Built from real customer insights, this simple yet benefit-packed program provides meaningful rewards, exclusive benefits, and a highly generous earning structure with up to 10% back on every dollar spent. As part of the launch, MANSCAPED’s signature subscription offering, The Peak Hygiene Plan, is getting a major refresh. Now reintroduced as the VIP tier, this upgraded membership club delivers unmatched value and unlocks exclusive pricing with 50% off power blades and 20% off everything else added to your subscription box.

“We’ve built one of the most unique subscription programs on the market, and now we’re launching a best-in-class loyalty program to celebrate those subscribers and to reward every purchaser, no matter how or where they choose to shop,” said Stephanie Hinze, VP, Global Direct-to-Consumer at MANSCAPED. “We believe loyalty should be easy, rewarding, and built around our customers, and that’s exactly what Members Only Rewards is designed to deliver.”

With Members Only Rewards, customers earn points on every purchase – whether they shop online, in-store, or on Amazon – and those points can be redeemed as Rewards Cash on manscaped.com. The program’s straightforward three-tier structure celebrates loyalty at every level, from first-time shoppers to longtime subscribers, making it easier than ever to shop, earn, and shave with serious perks. The more customers shop and engage with the brand, the more exclusive benefits they unlock.

Members Only Rewards Tiers

Enrollment in the entry tier, “Guest List,” is free and available during checkout. Customers are elevated to “A-List” status after spending $100* per year and skip the line to “VIP” status by enrolling in MANSCAPED’s exclusive VIP Package subscription. Members earn between 5 and 10 points per dollar and automatically redeem $10* in Rewards Cash every time they reach 1,000 points.

Guest List – Earn 5 points per $1* spent. Enjoy Rewards Cash, bonus point opportunities, and a free birthday gift.

A-List – Earn 8 points per $1 spent. Includes all Guest List perks, plus a Manniversary gift and early access to new product drops.

VIP – Earn 10 points per $1 spent. This subscription-based tier unlocks the best of MANSCAPED, including VIP pricing on everyday purchases, even bigger savings on subscription shipments (50% off power blades and 20% off all other box items), extended product warranties, free samples, and an annual loyalty gift.

To earn points on purchases made outside of MANSCAPED.com, members can upload receipts from authorized retailers or MANSCAPED’s Amazon storefront using the Retail Receipt Scanning feature located in the “My Account” section after logging in.

Members Only Rewards is now available to customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, European Union, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

To learn more and enroll in MANSCAPED’s Members Only Rewards program, visit www.manscaped.com/pages/members-only

*In regions outside of the U.S., the local currency equivalent will be used to determine spend thresholds and point calculations.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over twelve million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.