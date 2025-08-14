Valmark Financial Group Honored with “Small but Mighty” Award and Named a Top 100 Internship Program in the U.S.

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmark Financial Group is proud to announce it has been awarded the “Small but Mighty” Award, a distinction celebrating high-impact internship programs led by companies with fewer than 1,000 employees. The award, given by talent acquisition platform Yello in partnership with WayUp, honors organizations that deliver an outsized impact despite their smaller size, recognizing Valmark’s ability to provide exceptional intern experiences and professional development.

In addition to this honor, Valmark has also been named one of the top 100 internship programs in the U.S., joining the ranks of many industry leaders recognized for creating meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for emerging talent.

“We’re proud to be recognized alongside large, well-known national organizations such as General Dynamics and the American Heart Association,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO, Valmark Financial Group. “It’s a testament to the meaningful experiences our team creates, regardless of company size.”

This recognition comes as Valmark approaches a significant internal milestone—nearly 300 interns hired through its program, which launched over 25 years ago. The program's longevity and success speak to its strong foundation, intentional structure, and deep integration across the organization.

Unlike many internship programs, Valmark’s model is designed to provide meaningful, hands-on experience. Interns are embedded across every single area of the company and are trusted with real work that drives real results. Most interns continue working throughout their junior and senior years, becoming integral members of the team and contributing in ways that matter.

“When we started this program more than 25 years ago, it wasn’t just to fill summer roles; it was a deliberate strategy to build a pipeline of future team members and leaders,” said Rybka. “At nearly every industry conference, I hear the same question: ‘Where will the next generation in financial services come from?’ A program like ours cannot be easily replicated; it requires a long-term mindset and a deep commitment to truly see the results.”

Student interns at Valmark are selected through a rigorous and highly intentional process, evaluating for cultural fit, strong academic performance, genuine interest in financial services, and a desire to live and work in Northeast Ohio or Minnesota, home to the company’s two primary offices. Those who have been part of the program for a year or more and are offered full-time roles consistently become exceptional hires, often contributing in meaningful ways from day one as full-time team members. In fact, many of Valmark’s most respected leaders and longest-tenured employees began their journey as interns, a testament to the strength and vision of the program.

“The program has grown far beyond what I ever imagined, and its impact on Valmark’s success has been both profound and enduring,” said Rybka.

Some of the most notable highlights of Valmark’s internship program include:

Nearly 300 interns hired since the program’s inception.

A 77% full-time conversion rate over the past 18 months, with 17 of 22 interns hired.

Approximately 35% of former interns hired full-time advanced into leadership roles.

Over the past four years, three Valmark interns and two of their managers have been recognized as “Intern of the Year” and “Manager of the Year” by The University of Akron . These honors reflect not only the caliber of talent the program attracts but also the strength of the mentorship and leadership that support its success.

These honors reflect not only the caliber of talent the program attracts but also the strength of the mentorship and leadership that support its success. For the sixth consecutive year, The Cleveland Plain Dealer has named Valmark one of Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces. As the company continues to grow, a steady pipeline of emerging talent, nurtured through its nationally recognized internship program, remains essential to sustaining its culture of excellence.

These achievements underscore the internship program’s role not only as a vital talent pipeline but also as a catalyst for long-term success and highlight Valmark’s strong commitment to investing in the future. It’s a win–win–win: for the new employees who launch meaningful careers, for the company as it continues to grow with exceptional talent, and for the Member Firms Valmark serves, who benefit from the expertise and dedication of these emerging professionals.

Cass Lacey, Valmark’s Internship Program Coordinator, has played a pivotal role in the program’s continued success over the past four years. Her thoughtful leadership, alongside the support of Valmark’s Human Resources team, has helped make talent development a strategic priority for the organization.

“I know firsthand the power of this program because I started in it,” said Caleb Callahan, President of Valmark Financial Group. “Over 20 years ago, I walked through these doors as an intern, unsure of where my path would lead. Today, I have the privilege of helping lead this company and mentoring the next generation. That’s the heartbeat of our internship program. We don’t just offer a job or experience. We offer opportunity, growth, and a future.”

This recognition affirms what Valmark has long believed: that internship programs, regardless of company size, can shape careers, fuel innovation, and serve as a powerful engine for long-term success.

To learn more about internship and employment opportunities at Valmark, visit https://valmarkfg.com/site/contact/careers-at-valmark/.

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place approximately $80 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $11.5 billion in assets under management and advisement. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory services offered through Valmark Advisers, Inc., a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.