AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to the recently issued CAD 300 million, 5.1% senior unsecured notes, due August 2055, and CAD 400 million, 4.45% senior unsecured notes, due August 2035, of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) (Toronto, Canada) [TSX: FFH]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable.

The Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of Fairfax, as well as the ratings of its operating subsidiaries and all other debt issuances, are unchanged. Fairfax intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance, repay or redeem outstanding debt, equity or other corporate obligations of Fairfax and its subsidiaries, to pursue potential acquisition or investment opportunities (which may include acquisitions of minority interests in its subsidiaries), and for general corporate purposes.

Guilherme Monteiro Simoes, CFA
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2317
guy.simoes@ambest.com

Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1 908 882 1737
gregory.dickerson@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

