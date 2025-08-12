Moody’s Reaffirms WSFS Financial Corp’s Baa2 Issuer Rating with a Stable Outlook; Reflects Diversified Business Model, Strong Capital, and Earnings Strength

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Investors Service has reaffirmed their ratings to WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS” or “the Company”) and WSFS Bank with issuer ratings of Baa2 with a stable outlook. Long-and short-term deposits of A2/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment of Baa1. Moody’s has also assigned Counterparty Risk Assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and Counterparty Risk Ratings (local and foreign currency) of Baa1/Prime-2. Moody’s debt ratings for WSFS can be accessed here.

“The reaffirmation by Moody’s of our investment-grade rating and stable outlook continues to be a testament to our diversified business model and the strength of our balance sheet. We have continued to generate strong returns, while maintaining solid capital levels and a robust liquidity profile with low reliance on wholesale funding. We are pleased with this reaffirmation which complements our previously announced investment-grade Morningstar DBRS and KBRA ratings," said WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Burg.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2025, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $92.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (58), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management, and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, WSFS Wealth Management, LLC, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.