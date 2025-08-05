KBRA Affirms Assured Guaranty’s AA+ Insurance Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlook

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) has affirmed the AA+ insurance financial strength ratings of Assured Guaranty Inc. (AG) and its insurance subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK) and Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE). All the ratings have Stable Outlooks.

In its August surveillance report affirming the AA+ ratings of AG, AGUK and AGE, KBRA cited:

“AG’s rating reflects its substantial claims-paying resources, strong risk management platform, and leadership position in the financial guaranty market.”

“AG maintains a robust capital position, with claims-paying resources that provide meaningful protection against KBRA’s modeled stress-case loss scenarios.”

“The merger of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) into AG in 2024 has simplified the organizational structure and improved capital and regulatory efficiency.”

“AG’s conservative investment approach, experienced management team, and diversified business platform support its ability to manage through credit cycles.”

“Municipal market insured penetration has increased and is currently at its highest levels since 2009.”

“AGUK and AGE are supported by a suite of intra-group financial arrangements with AG, including co-insurance, quota share and excess of loss reinsurance, as well as a net worth maintenance agreement. These agreements are key factors in KBRA’s financial strength ratings for both entities.”

KBRA also stated that, “In 2024, AG originated approximately $32 billion in gross par, its highest annual total in over a decade. Growth was led by strong U.S. municipal production and selective participation in international infrastructure and structured finance.”

“We are pleased that KBRA has continued to affirm the AA+ (Stable Outlook) rating for AG and its insurance subsidiaries, AGUK and AGE, citing our robust capital position and strong claims-paying resources along with the company’s high-quality insured portfolio and experienced management team, which supports our ability to navigate through credit cycles,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty. “We believe that Assured Guaranty’s success reflects the market’s appreciation of our consistent record of profitability, diversified business strategy, disciplined underwriting and pricing and the capital-generating power of our proven business model.”

